Buddy Robinson netted a pair of goals and Martin Pospisil recorded his second multi-point game, but the Stockton Heat dropped a wild Tuesday contest by a 7-4 final score to the San Jose Barracuda at Stockton Arena. Robinson lit the lamp with his first score of the game just 46 seconds into the action and the home team owned a 2-1 edge after the first as Martin Pospisil netted his third pro goal, second-straight game lighting the lamp, in the final minute of the first to break a tie. A back-and-forth second period featured six goals, two for the Heat from Robinson and Byron Froese, and four for the Barracuda who seized a 5-4 edge through two. San Jose then put the game away late in the third with a pair of strikes in a 13-second span. It was the first win in 10 tries for San Jose over Stockton this season.
