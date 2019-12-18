Jon Gillies made a season-best 47 saves, one shy of his career high, and Matthew Phillips potted a pair of goals as the Stockton Heat completed a weekend sweep of the San Jose Barracuda with a 5-2 win Sunday night at Stockton Arena. A game in which Stockton never trailed, the Heat jumped out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads with goals from Phillips, Buddy Robinson and Justin Kirkland before Alex Gallant delivered the dagger less than five minutes into the third to blow the game open. Gillies was as strong start-to-finish as he was busy, the Heat allowing a season-high 49 shots on goal, and he was particularly sharp with 21 stops in the first to give Stockton a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. With the win, the Heat improve to 4-0 on the year against San Jose with at least a point in their last six contests against the Barracuda.
