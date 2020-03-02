The Cosumnes River Hawks return home this Friday for their season finale against number nine Santa Rosa at 5:30 p.m.
The game will also celebrate the Hawks’ Sophomore Night where they will recognize Kenneth Cooley, Terrell Garner, and Brandon Gray.
In their last game, the Hawks (9-17, 3-11) faced number 26 Sac City (18-8, 9-5) in what is normally a competitive rivalry.
In the Feb. 18 game, it appeared that might not be the case. The story of the first half was the Hawks could not find the bottom of the net. Their defense was effective most of the way, but offensive struggles put CRC in the hole. The Panthers had a strong advantage with a 41-22 lead at the break. The Hawks have been in this type of situation several times this season, playing from behind and fighting back hard to give themselves a chance to win in the closing moments. Second half play was inspired and driven. That mentality was led by Cooley who collected a double-double at 18 points and 10 rebounds. Cooley also dished out four assists. Center Dillon Iyawe had another near double-double with 8 points and 13 rebounds. Stellar defense created momentum and faster tempo for the Hawks. During the Hawks run, Ju’Vae Randolph hit two crucial threes to get the Hawks within four points. In the last few minutes of the contest, CRC came within four points on two more occasions. Unfortunately, a layup and putback attempt both missed on a steal-fastbreak, and the next possession was a untimely Hawk turnover. The large first half deficit was a bit too much to recover from. CRC fouled on the last few Sac City possessions to stop the clock and hope for missed free-throws. Unluckily, Cosumnes River took a 74-69 loss on the road.
-Mathew Bradley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.