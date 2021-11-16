Men’s Soccer - With an 8-0 victory on Nov. 12 over Modesto College, the Hawks earned a co-Big 8 Conference championship. This is the first title for the Hawks since 2004. For head coach Ron Preble, this is his third conference championship.
During the season, the Hawks recorded a 7-2-1 conference record and overall were 10-7-3. The Hawks scored 26 goals during conference play which led the conference. over Folsom Lake College. CRC also allowed the fewest goals in conference with only seven shots finding the back of the net. Overall, the Hawks tallied 58 goals, good for 6th in the state. The Hawks hit the road to take on conference opponent, Folsom Lake College during the first round of playoffs.
Women’s Soccer – The Hawks defeated Sacramento City College, 3-1, on Nov. 11 to place seventh in the Big 8 Conference’s season-ending tournament. Freshman Jaeda Wilson (Pleasant Grove H.S.) scored two goals in the season finale. Wilson finished the season as the team’s second-leading scorer.
Nariyah O’Brien (Cosumnes Oaks H.S.) led the Hawks with 19 points on six goals and seven assists.
Men’s Basketball – The Hawks have tipped of the 2021-22 season with three wins in its four games. Freshman Ja’Rod Webb (Florin H.S.) is the team’s leading scorer in this early season at 20.5 points a game. Sophomore Dillon Iyawe (Franklin H.S.) is averaging 14.0 points and 10.3 rebounds a game.
The next home game is Tuesday, Nov. 23 with Canada College. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. and the game can be watched on live stream. Spectators are not allowed at any indoor event at the CRC campus due to COVID restrictions.
Women’s Basketball – COVID-19 protocol has prevented the Hawks from tipping off the season. To this point six scheduled games have been postponed. The first scheduled game will be a home contest on Nov. 30 against Merced.
Women’s Volleyball – The regular season wrapped up Tuesday with a 3-1 loss at Santa Rosa Junior College. The games scores were 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23. On Thursday, the post-season brackets will be announced. Overall, the Hawks were 16-11, 7-8 in the Big 8 Conference.
