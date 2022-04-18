The Hawks just finished Delta Week, each game at home happened to be against San Joaquin Delta College. Cosumnes River College ended up going undefeated at home across the two sports with a number of close games.
Baseball:
Tuesday (April 12) was game one of the important Delta series. The Hawks saw a strong pitching effort led by freshman TJ Czyz who went seven innings, only allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out 11 Mustangs with no walks. The lone blemish was a solo home run allowed.
LaKeal Morris came on in relief throwing two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. It looked like Czyz was going to take the unfortunate loss until Harry Owen came up in the 6th inning and hit a solo shot for his 7th home run of the season, tying the game at one. In the 8th the Hawks were threatening with runners at second and third before a wild pitch brought in Owen, giving the Hawks their first lead of the day, 2-1. Morris who came in for relief in the 8th picked up the win.
Game two saw the Mustangs capitalize on the struggling pitching by CRC. Harry Owen had two doubles and two RBIs, along with Rudy Rodriguez who picked up two RBIs, as well. JD Madrigal went 2-for-4 continuing his recent hot streak from the plate. The Hawks did tally nine hits but were unable to overcome four HRs by the Mustang offense. Delta won, 11-5.
Friday was the rubber match of the series with Louis Manning taking the ball for the Hawks against Fidel Ulloa. The Hawks gave up a 2-run HR to the Mustangs in the top of the 3rd, giving up the early lead. However, first baseman Judah Morris crushed a 2-run home run of his own (No. 7 of the year) to left center which tied the game at two. CRC combined for nine hits including a 3-for-4 effort from Madrigal and 2-for-4 day from Royce Tsumura including a triple right over the first base bag. With Tsumura on third, Owen stepped up and capped off his 2-for-5 day by hitting a his 8th HR of the season, giving the Hawks a 4-2 lead which would hold up the rest of the way. Morris returned from the bullpen after pitching game one of the series by throwing a perfect two innings including a strikeout.
The Hawks record is currently 19-14 on the season including a 12-9 mark in BIG 8 conference play. They currently sit in 4th place in the conferencce with an integral 3-game series against Santa Rosa JC this week who is in 3rd.
Softball:
The Hawk softball team went 3-0 this week with a road victory against Folsom Lake, and swept Delta College on Saturday in a double header.
Tuesday saw the Hawks jump on the Falcons in the first inning, picking up two runs. Leandra Coronado led off the game with a single and was brought in by Mary Baccay who singled and advanced to third on an error by the left fielder. Baccay was then brought in by Danielle Pfennig who singled, giving the Hawks their second run of the game. From then on, it was all about pitching and defense. Ashlee Toy continued her strong pitching effort by throwing seven innings only allowing one hit, one run, while striking out 10 Falcon batters.
Saturday started out slow with both games being pushed back an hour due to the early morning rain. The Hawks started slow offensively mustering one run on three hits. Danielle Pfennig picked up an RBI single bringing in Tamisha McBride for the Hawks lone run. Defense was solid as Nicole Saravia make a diving catch at third base keeping the Falcons from getting any momentum early. Ashlee Toy went seven innings allowing only two hits, while striking out five Mustangs.
Game Two saw the bats awaken on both sides. The Hawks struck fast once again, putting up back-to-back two-run innings. With two runners on, Danielle Pfennig doubled to center bringing in Tamisha McBride and Mary Baccay. Baccay who celebrated her birthday by going 3-for-4, picked up two RBIs in the second inning on a single that brought in Gabi Lipsky and Ashlee Toy. Toy pitched both halves of the doubleheader against the Mustangs. Fatigue set in with Toy allowing 10 hits, and three earned runs including three home runs, the most allowed all season long. The wind was in favor of the hitters, which may have aided some of the home runs but more contact was made against Toy than usual. Baccay picked up a late single in the 6th inning bringing in Toy once again, adding to the Hawk lead. In the end, Toy picked up her 21st victory on the season.
The Hawks currently sit in 1st place in the BIG 8 conference with a 24-9 record including 18-3 in conference play. CRC has a double header at home on Wednesday against San Mateo (10 am) and Fresno City College (2 pm) in a make up of rained-out games on March 19. The Hawks then travel to Diablo Valley College to take on the Vikings in a double header on Saturday.
