Baseball: Cosumnes River College baseball went 3-0 the week of March 14 in a sweep of American River College. The Hawks offense was on full display as the Hawks outscored the Beavers 43-11. Nate Ade was a double short of the cycle after going 4-4 on March 16 with a grand slam, triple, single, sac fly and 7 RBIs. TJ Czyz started off the series going 6 innings, 2 Runs 0 ER, 5 H and 11 Ks. Ade, Owen, and Morris all tallied 2 RBIs with HR from Owen and Morris. March 17th’s game was a rout at home for the Hawks as they won 26-6. Edmondson picked up his third win with 5.1 innings, 11 Ks, but was left in too long and had a rough 6th inning. The rubber match was closer with the Hawks bringing home the 7-0 victory behind a shutout being thrown by Nate Thompson (7 ip, 3 h, 7 K) and Cameron Orr (2 IP 0 H 2 K). DH Nate Schwartz and 2B Dylan Brown each tallied 2 RBIs. Brown had a double and triple on the day.
Softball: CRC Softball went 2-0 on the week with victories over Delta College and Sacramento City College. Fresh after being named pitcher of the month and Hawk of the Week, Ashlee Toy threw another gem (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 K) as the Hawks shutout Delta, 5-0. Leandra Coronado and Nicole Saravia tallied RBIs for the Hawks. March 17 saw the Hawks pick up a close 2-1 victory over the Panthers as Toy once again got the victory (7 IP, 1 ER, 4 H). Ka’Leihavi Railback picked up an RBI groundout and Danielle Pfennig added a RBI single to help carry the Hawks to the victory over the Panthers. CRC currently sits atop of the Big 8 conference and is ranked 10th in state. https://www.cccaasports.org/sports/sball/2021-22/Releases/3CFCA_Poll_March_22
Swimming: Big 8 Invitational at American River College on March 18. Highlights include:
Evalyn Liu 100 meter breastroke placed 5th overall
Evalyn Liu 50 meter freestyle placed 8th overall
