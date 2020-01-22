The Cosumnes River College Hawks (7-11, 1-5) were looking to stop the bleeding and a five-game losing streak by facing Sac City (11-7, 2-4) at Clark Court. With the close proximity of the schools and the long rivalry of these programs, the Hawks were ready to end the streak and get back to winning. First half play was much improved from the previous five games because the commitment to defensive intensity and detail were noticeable. The other improvement that stood out was the physical and confident play of freshman center Dillon Iyawe (Franklin High School alum) in the post. Despite only scoring four points for the game, he opened up driving lanes for his teammates, kept Sac City rebounders off the glass, and Iyawe also collected 12 boards and three blocks. Sophomore Kenneth Cooley (Laguna Creek alum) extremely productive game off the bench by leading the Hawks with 19 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Cooley and sophomore guards Terrell Garner (16 points) and Brandon Gray (Cosumnes Oaks alum), who scored 12 points helped pace the Hawks in the second half. As expected, the game remained tight until the end. Down 68-63 off a Sac City timeout with 11.7 seconds remaining, Andre Huddleston (Pleasant Grove alum) and Adam Orr doubled and trapped Sac City’s Ryan Reed. Huddleston stole the ball and quickly tried to pass it to Orr for a potential three, but in the scramble in the backcourt, Sac City jumped the pass and got it back. CRC had to quickly foul to stop the clock. The Hawks eventually dropped their sixth straight game 70-63.
The Hawks have to find success on the road because their next games are at Sierra Jan. 24, and at American River Jan. 31.
