The Hawks (7-6, 1-0) and the American River Beavers (8-5, 2-0) both looked to stay unbeaten in Big 8 Conference play Friday night at Clark Court.
CRC entered the game winning four of five games at home on the season but didn’t start the game quite like they expected.
With less than two minutes in the contest, starters guard Terrell Garner (Cosumnes Oaks High School alum) and center Dillon Iyawe (Franklin High School alum) both went to the bench with two quick fouls apiece. They did not see the floor for the remainder of the first half. The Hawks struggled to get it going offensively and found themselves down 41-30 to ARC. Garner and Iyawe returned to the game at the start of the second half, and it made an immediate impact offensively. The Hawks started on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 43-42. Garner accounted for eight straight points on that run.
Unfortunately, other than that run, Cosumnes River couldn’t find an offensive rhythm all night. The Hawks’ top three scorers were all held to single digit point totals. Adam Orr finished with eight points and Brandon Gray (Cosumnes Oaks alum) and Christian Hough collected six points each. The Hawks fell 71-64 and find themselves at 1-1 in conference play and back to .500 at 7-7 overall. Some bright points of the game came from Garner’s consistency on both ends of the court as well as his leadership. Also, freshman guard Yaadvir Dhaliwal led the team with 12 points and showed great confidence in his shooting ability and selection.
The Hawks have a three-game stretch next week in Big 8 Conference play with Folsom Lake Jan. 9 and Diablo Valley at home Jan. 11.
-Mathew Bradley
