Cosumnes River College’s men’s basketball team (7-14, 1-8) traveled to American River to face the Beavers on their inaugural Hall of Fame Player’s Circle 2020 Induction night, and the Hawks seemed to use that as motivation because they came ready to play from the tip. With a nice mesh of attacking the basket and scoring, to getting to the free-throw line and converting, to knocking down open perimeter shots, the Hawks had scoring balance from all. Forward Christian Hough and guard Adam Orr led the first half charge with 14 and 11 points respectively. The team shot 8-for-10 from the line in the half and rebounded well, holding ARC to one shot on almost every possession. CRC took a 42-40 lead into the locker room after holding for the last shot and scoring on a put-back by center Dillon Iyawe. In the second half, led by strong play by guard Andre Huddleston, Cosumnes River slowly pulled away. Huddleston scored 16 points in the last 20 minutes of the game and finished with 24 points for the game. Again, CRC got to the line with regularity and shot 15-for-21. The Hawks biggest lead was a 15-point advantage. ARC cut into the deficit in the closing minutes at 91-87, but they were forced to foul, and CRC kept their lead for good. Friday’s game was definitely a collective effort, and the Hawks showed it on both sides of the floor consistently.
– Mathew Bradley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.