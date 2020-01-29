Cosumnes River College (7-12, 1-6) started off the game a bit slow offensively against the Bearcubs of #12 Santa Rosa (14-5, 6-1), and found themselves down 19-8 at the 10:08 mark. Then, after a Hawks timeout, CRC crept back into it. The stretch began with a Brandon Gray (Cosumnes Oaks alum) three from a Kenneth Cooley (Laguna Creek alum) assist. Then, Cooley hit a shot in the paint. Gray followed that up with back-to-back And-1 layup. Scoring on four straight possessions, the Hawks tied the game at 21-21 with 6:00 remaining. The Hawks kept it close at 33-28 going into the locker room. In the second frame, Cosumnes River stayed within striking distance down 48-47 after Ju’Vae Randolph hit a jumper off a screen from Dillon Iyawe (Franklin alum) with 9:15 remaining. The Hawks were playing solid defense and getting good shots from the floor. However, over the next six offensive possessions for the Hawks, they couldn’t score. SRJC went on an 8-0 during that Hawks drought and extended their lead 56-47 with 4:55 left. The Hawks got to within 59-54 when Rashaad Guthery (Cosumnes Oaks) scored on an And-1 drive to the basket with 2:35 in the game. Unfortunately, the Hawks couldn’t come back and dropped the game 70-58. The Hawks remain on the road this week competing in Rocklin against Big 8 opponent Sierra at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
-Mathew Bradley
