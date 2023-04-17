CRC Baseball:
This week, CRC took on the American River College Beavers and ended up sweeping the series 3-0! In Game one, the Hawks jumped out to an early 4-0 lead at home. Colby Lunsford went 2-4 with 5 RBIs including a two-run homer. Nick Solorzano kept up his strong offensive season by going 2-5 with two RBIs, he currently leads the Hawks with 32 on the season. The final score in game one was 12-5 in favor of the Hawks. CRC traveled to American River College for game two of the series, in which the Hawks jumped out to an early lead once again. Rudy Rodriguez went 2-6 with two RBIs and a run scored. Korey Williams (EGHS) went 2-4 with an RBI. Isaiah Williams picked up his 5th win on the season going 6.1 IP while only allowing three hits and two ER. The Hawks brought home the 9-2 victory. The final game of the series saw the Beavers make a late inning comeback, but fell short as the Hawks swept the season series! Kade McKechnie was on fire going 2-4 with 6 RBIs including a Grand Slam in the 5th inning. Mike Freitas (FHS) went seven strong innings while only allowing two ER. Next week, CRC will take on familiar rival in Sacramento City College.
CRC Softball:
CRC Softball had a mixed week, they picked up two early victories before losing a double-header on Saturday vs Delta. On Tuesday, CRC hosted visiting Folsom Lake College in which the Hawks emerged victorious with a 6-3 win! Trinity Jordan, Sophia Ortiz both hit Home runs over the fence, while Anjalina Dahdouh (PGHS) hit an inside the park HR with a line shot up the left field line. Dahdouh also pitched 7 innings allowing only a single earned run, while striking out 7. Thursday, the Hawks traveled to American River College to make up a game that was earlier rained out. Trinity Jordan and Emily Johnson both went 2-4 from the plate. Tamisha McBride, Gabriella Lipsky (COHS), and Anjalina Dahdouh (PGHS) all tallied an RBI, giving the Hawks the 3-2 victory. In game one vs Delta, the Hawks offense was unable to get rolling, tallying only two hits. It was a 0-0 game up until the 6th inning when Delta was able to put up an 8-run inning. Game two, the Hawks tallied seven hits behind a 2-2 day from Anjalina Dahdouh (PGHS) and Kalie Toy’s 2-4 day, however the Hawks were only able to cross two runs.
Local Athlete Update:
Baseball:
Hitting
#
Name
HS
AB
Hits
AVG
R
RBI
HR
STLs
1
Rudy Rodriguez
Elk Grove
102
32
.314
40
26
4
3
2
Carter Harris
Elk Grove
23
6
.261
8
7
1
3
3
Royce Tsumura
Cosumnes Oaks
59
18
.305
16
9
1
5
7
Mike Freitas
Franklin
78
17
.218
10
10
0
4
8
Kevin Soohoo
Cosumnes Oaks
4
0
.000
2
0
0
0
22
Korey Wiliams
Elk Grove
136
45
.331
27
24
0
7
Pitching
#
Name
HS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
K
BB
7
Mike Freitas
Franklin
34.2
3
1
0
5.19
23
6
24
Jake Herrera
Pleasant Grove
19.2
0
1
1
4.58
13
14
30
William Gonzales
Elk Grove
21.0
1
3
0
5.57
21
7
38
Michael Crump
Elk Grove
6.0
0
0
0
6.00
6
4
40
Nate Thompson
Elk Grove
23.0
1
4
0
8.61
14
16
Softball:
Hitting
#
Name
HS
AB
Hits
AVG
R
RBI
HR
STLs
3
Anjalina Dahdouh
Pleasant Grove
75
23
.307
28
13
1
9
13
Trinity Jordan
Franklin
109
47
.431
15
28
4
0
16
Gabriella Lipsky
Cosumnes Oaks
100
26
.260
18
13
0
7
23
Clarissa Crapo
Franklin
6
1
.167
4
3
0
2
25
Sarah Babby
Pleasant Grove
72
23
.319
20
13
0
4
Pitching
#
Name
HS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
K
BB
3
Anjalina Dahdouh
Pleasant Grove
93.1
10
3
0
2.33
87
45
13
Trinity Jordan
Franklin
51.1
5
2
0
3.27
21
21
Standings:
Baseball
Softball
San Joaquin Delta
(27-6) (13-5) conf
Sierra
(35-1) (20-0) conf
Santa Rosa
(24-8) (13-5) conf
Cosumnes River
(25-11) (14-7) conf
Sierra
(24-9) (12-6) conf
San Joaquin Delta
(20-12) (12-8) conf
Folsom Lake
(25-9) (13-8) conf
Sacramento City
(23-11-1) (11-9) conf
Modesto
(18-13) (9-9) conf
American River
(22-13) (9-11) conf
