CRC Baseball:

This week, CRC took on the American River College Beavers and ended up sweeping the series 3-0! In Game one, the Hawks jumped out to an early 4-0 lead at home. Colby Lunsford went 2-4 with 5 RBIs including a two-run homer. Nick Solorzano kept up his strong offensive season by going 2-5 with two RBIs, he currently leads the Hawks with 32 on the season. The final score in game one was 12-5 in favor of the Hawks. CRC traveled to American River College for game two of the series, in which the Hawks jumped out to an early lead once again. Rudy Rodriguez went 2-6 with two RBIs and a run scored. Korey Williams (EGHS) went 2-4 with an RBI. Isaiah Williams picked up his 5th win on the season going 6.1 IP while only allowing three hits and two ER. The Hawks brought home the 9-2 victory. The final game of the series saw the Beavers make a late inning comeback, but fell short as the Hawks swept the season series! Kade McKechnie was on fire going 2-4 with 6 RBIs including a Grand Slam in the 5th inning. Mike Freitas (FHS) went seven strong innings while only allowing two ER. Next week, CRC will take on familiar rival in Sacramento City College.

CRC Softball:

CRC Softball had a mixed week, they picked up two early victories before losing a double-header on Saturday vs Delta. On Tuesday, CRC hosted visiting Folsom Lake College in which the Hawks emerged victorious with a 6-3 win! Trinity Jordan, Sophia Ortiz both hit Home runs over the fence, while Anjalina Dahdouh (PGHS) hit an inside the park HR with a line shot up the left field line. Dahdouh also pitched 7 innings allowing only a single earned run, while striking out 7. Thursday, the Hawks traveled to American River College to make up a game that was earlier rained out. Trinity Jordan and Emily Johnson both went 2-4 from the plate. Tamisha McBride, Gabriella Lipsky (COHS), and Anjalina Dahdouh (PGHS) all tallied an RBI, giving the Hawks the 3-2 victory. In game one vs Delta, the Hawks offense was unable to get rolling, tallying only two hits. It was a 0-0 game up until the 6th inning when Delta was able to put up an 8-run inning. Game two, the Hawks tallied seven hits behind a 2-2 day from Anjalina Dahdouh (PGHS) and Kalie Toy’s 2-4 day, however the Hawks were only able to cross two runs.

Local Athlete Update:

Baseball:

Hitting

#

Name

HS

AB

Hits

AVG

R

RBI

HR

STLs

1

Rudy Rodriguez

Elk Grove

102

32

.314

40

26

4

3

2

Carter Harris

Elk Grove

23

6

.261

8

7

1

3

3

Royce Tsumura

Cosumnes Oaks

59

18

.305

16

9

1

5

7

Mike Freitas

Franklin

78

17

.218

10

10

0

4

8

Kevin Soohoo

Cosumnes Oaks

4

0

.000

2

0

0

0

22

Korey Wiliams

Elk Grove

136

45

.331

27

24

0

7

Pitching

#

Name

HS

IP

W

L

SV

ERA

K

BB

7

Mike Freitas

Franklin

34.2

3

1

0

5.19

23

6

24

Jake Herrera

Pleasant Grove

19.2

0

1

1

4.58

13

14

30

William Gonzales

Elk Grove

21.0

1

3

0

5.57

21

7

38

Michael Crump

Elk Grove

6.0

0

0

0

6.00

6

4

40

Nate Thompson

Elk Grove

23.0

1

4

0

8.61

14

16

Softball:

Hitting

#

Name

HS

AB

Hits

AVG

R

RBI

HR

STLs

3

Anjalina Dahdouh

Pleasant Grove

75

23

.307

28

13

1

9

13

Trinity Jordan

Franklin

109

47

.431

15

28

4

0

16

Gabriella Lipsky

Cosumnes Oaks

100

26

.260

18

13

0

7

23

Clarissa Crapo

Franklin

6

1

.167

4

3

0

2

25

Sarah Babby

Pleasant Grove

72

23

.319

20

13

0

4

Pitching

#

Name

HS

IP

W

L

SV

ERA

K

BB

3

Anjalina Dahdouh

Pleasant Grove

93.1

10

3

0

2.33

87

45

13

Trinity Jordan

Franklin

51.1

5

2

0

3.27

21

21

Standings:

Baseball

 

Softball

San Joaquin Delta

(27-6)  (13-5) conf

Sierra

(35-1)  (20-0) conf

Santa Rosa

(24-8)  (13-5) conf

Cosumnes River

(25-11)  (14-7) conf

Sierra

(24-9)  (12-6) conf

San Joaquin Delta

(20-12)  (12-8) conf

Folsom Lake

(25-9)  (13-8) conf

Sacramento City

(23-11-1)  (11-9) conf

Modesto

(18-13)  (9-9) conf

American River

(22-13)  (9-11) conf

