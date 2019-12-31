With the football season under wraps as of a few weeks ago, the Delta League All-League winners were announced to media with several local names earning either Player of the Year or Coach of the Year honors.
Carter Harris of Elk Grove was named Most Valuable Player for football, Nathan Valencia of Pleasant Grove was named Offensive Player of the Year, Miles Brennan of Cosumnes Oaks was named Defensive Lineman of the Year and Ishmael Rehberg of Cosumnes Oaks was named Co-All-Purpose Player of the Year along with Payne Barksdale of Davis.
Nate Griam, Ryan Cheesman, Daniel Williams, Tristian Weaver, Brandon Jennings and T.D. Mathis of Cosumnes Oaks were named All-League. For the Thundering Herd, Jacob Hudson, Hunter Hall, Trevon Frazier, Kade Jordan, Elijah Vallier and Khalini Riddick were named All-League.
Pleasant Grove’s Jack O’Conner, Marquese Berube, Jacob Couchot, and Matt Nickerson also made the list, as did Franklin’s Tyler Keinath, Reagan Fonbuena, Ian Charles, Josiah Allen and Brandon Rundgren.
Sean Nixon, Malcolm McGlothin and Anthony Ibarra of Sheldon rounded out the football All-League list of players from Elk Grove Unified School District.
For women’s golf, Pleasant Grove’s Sadia Sadiq, Lily Yamashiro, Molly Miller, Franklin’s Emily Cho and Sheldon’s Rylie Kosney earned All-League honors and Pleasant Grove’s Burt Leitzell won Coach of the Year.
Patrick McGonigle of Sheldon and Aidan Singh of Pleasant Grove both earned All-League for men’s cross-country. Glenn Rogers of Sheldon was voted Coach of the Year along with Walt Lange of Jesuit. For women’s cross-country, Amber Lassetter of Cosumnes Oaks was voted Coach of the Year and her runners Natalie Hekkanen and Emily Eddy were voted All-League.
For women’s tennis, Hiya Lohia and Loni Harris of Pleasant Grove were voted All-League, Cosumnes Oaks’ Katie Hsu also made the list, and Elk Grove’s Mia Lynam, Franklin’s Tammie Le and Sheldon’s Minh Tran all earned All-League.
Women’s volleyball All-League winners included winners from three EGUSD schools. Haley Burdo, Jayhlin Swain, Ramonni Cook and Jahniya Jackson of Cosumnes Oaks, Sophie Snobar, Jade Light, Savahana Rosley and Caleigh Cookson of Pleasant Grove earned All-League and Caron Florez of Franklin made the list.
For men’s water polo, Franklin’s Ethan Lau and David George made All-League, as did Frankln’s Rachel Ichimaru for women’s water polo.
