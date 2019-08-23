Elk Grove had a successful 2018 with a 4-2 Delta League record but could see themselves in an even better position this season.
The Thundering Herd are back at it with starting quarterback Carter Harris, who passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns as a junior last year and rushed for 1,268 yards and a team-leading 15 touchdowns as well.
With the additional talent on the roster including Tre’von Frazier, a senior running back and offensive linebacker who rushed for 632 yards and seven touchdowns and also had six receptions for 96 yards; Hunter Hall, a senior running back-offensive linebacker with 360 rush yards and three touchdowns under his belt his junior year and Damian Allen, their senior running back who was fourth on the team in rush yards with 357 along with three touchdowns, the Thundering Herd could be in for a lengthy playoff run this year.
The Thundering Herd went 6-6 overall, reaching the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section D II playoffs, where they faced second seed Central Catholic.
With a roster that also includes senior Khalani Riddick (44 carries for 219 yards last year), sophomore running back and offensive linebacker Ethan Archuleta and senior wide receiver and cornerback Andrew Marlan, a league title is definitely a possibility for the Thundering Herd, who have returning head coach (and athletic director) John Heffernan guiding them.
The Thundering Herd’s preseason opponents also include Rodriguez and Shasta.
Elk Grove will face an interesting first test when it hosts Inderkum Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:15 p.m. Inderkum went 11-1 last season and won the Capital Valley Conference. The third seed in last season’s D II playoffs, it was edged by Central Catholic 31-30 in the semifinals.
