Hard to believe we are already at the midway point of the regular season for high school football. It’s the second week of conference/league games for our local schools, too, which means lots to our local coaches. In the Greater Sacramento League, long-time rivals Florin and Valley faced off for the Highway 99 sign, or simply called by the players and coaches, “The Sign.”
GREATER SACRAMENTO LEAGUE
Florin 36, Valley 0
Florin held onto the Highway 99 sign, the prize the winner of this game keeps for one year. Florin and Valley have fought over the actual Cal Trans sign which is attached to a wooden plaque, annually since 1991. A solid outing for the Panthers along with four touchdown passes by Chase Xiong led Florin to its first win of the season and first GSL win.
Line Score 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Florin (1-5) 0 14 14 8 36
Valley (0-4) 0 0 0 0 0
DELTA LEAGUE:
Cosumnes Oaks 25, Davis 21
A late interception allowed the Wolfpack to pull out a come-from-behind win over the Blue Devils. Cosumnes Oaks scored with 3:10 remaining for the game winner.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Cos. Oaks (2-4) 25
Davis (2-4) 21
Jesuit 49, Pleasant Grove 0
Jagger Shaddix had 109 yards rushing for the Marauders along with a touchdown. CJ Lee scored four times as Jesuit had 446 yards total offense, while holding the Eagles to only 78 yards.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Jesuit (5-0) 7 28 7 7 49
Pleasant Gr(0-5) 0 0 0 0 0
Sheldon 49, Franklin 21
The Huskies had lost two in a row and both in the fourth quarter, to Acalanes and to Jesuit. They bounced back Friday in a big way against the Wildcats. Jesiah Machado had a 83-yard touchdown pass and a 19-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Williams, along with a 27-yarder to Scott Nixon and a short pass to Demarcis Cornish. Nixon scored on three running plays; a 45-yarder, a 24-yarder and a 20-yarder, as well. Defensively, Williams, Taurus Horne and Fareni Fa’anati had interceptions
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Sheldon (4-2) 14 14 7 14 49
Franklin (1-5) 0 14 0 7 21
METROPOLITAN CONFERENCE
Laguna Creek 43, River City 35
The Cardinals bounced back with an impressive offensive display in West Sacramento.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Laguna Cr (4-2) 14 6 15 8 43
River City (1-4) 7 14 14 0 35
Monterey Trail 69, Kennedy 0
The Mustangs powered to 326 total yards including 275 yards rushing in the first half. Jalen Bryant had 136 yards rushing, 99 of that in the first half. Jervin Navarro added 91 yards rushing while Vontrelle Waffer added 44 yards on the ground and a TD. Davon Chism blocked a punt and Elijah Wilder recovered it for a touchdown in a huge first half for Monterey Trail.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Kennedy (0-6) 0 0 0 0 0
Monterey Trail (4-2) 42 21 0 6 69
Non-League
Bradshaw Christian 48, Ygnacio Valley 0
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Bradshaw Chr (4-0) 14 20 7 7 48
Ygnacio Valley (0-5) 0 0 0 0 0
