Western Kentucky University defensive back Kahlef Hailassie has been named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Hilltoppers defeat UAB, 20-17, Oct. 21 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Hailassie, a graduate of Cosumnes Oak High School, is a redshirt junior for WKU. He had one of the best games of his career Oct. 21 against UAB. Hailassie was involved in three of the WKU defense's four forced turnovers on the night. He recovered one fumble, forced another that was recovered by a teammate, and came up with a critical interception late in the game to preserve the WKU lead so the offense could run out the clock and secure the victory. With the Hilltoppers leading 20-17 in the closing minutes, UAB drove all the way to the WKU 10-yard line, threatening to tie or take the lead. On third down, the Blazers threw a pass to the front corner of the end zone which Hailassie intercepted to get the ball back to the offense. The California native also added five tackles to his stat line.
Last season, Hailassie started every one of WKU's 14 games en route to the team winning a Conference USA East Division Championship. He finished fifth on the team in tackles with 57, including three for loss. From his cornerback position, Hailassie intercepted two passes and broke up an additional five. His season high for tackles came twice in road games at Michigan State and Marshall, and he finished the season strong with interceptions in back-to-back wins over Middle Tennessee and Rice.
In 2018, Hailassie started his collegiate career at Oregon and played in all 13 games his freshman season. He spent the next season at Independence Community College in Missouri.
Meanwhile in Seattle, the University of Washington is elated over its 28-21 win over Cal in Pac-12 action. Former Sheldon Huskie Alex Cook made a key interception late in the game to seal the win for the Washington Huskies.
Cook is a captain for the Huskies this season and has started all its games thus far. He had a career-high 11 tackles earlier this season in the game with UCLA. Following the 2021 season, Cook won the Earle T. Giant Tough Husky award at Washington’s postseason banquet.
Elsewhere,
Sheldon’s Sean Nixon had 101 yards passing including a touchdown pass in Sacramento City College’s 46-28 loss to Fresno City College on Oct. 22. The Panthers are now 3-4 on the season.
Former Monterey Trail Mustang Caleb Ramseur led Butte College in rushing Oct. 22 with 77 yards in the Roadrunners’ 27-25 loss at American River College. The sophomore also had one of Butte’s touchdowns.
The Sierra College Wolverines are now 6-1 thanks to some stellar play of quarterback Michael Wortham, a graduate of Center High School. Wortham leads the CCCAA with a 71.8 completion percentage. His favorite target this season is Monterey Trail’s Eli Mirza, who has 44 catches for 575 yards and seven touchdowns.
