Nine gymnasts from Elk Grove will soon be representing their hometown in Iowa and Florida as they prepare for upcoming national tournaments.
Ryan Crockett, Ryan Jacobsen, Ashton Anaya, Nicholas Crone, Alayna Estonilo, Matthew Kim, Preston Ngai, Lindsey Ngo and Landon Wu will compete for regional and national titles as they compete both this week and next week.
All nine athletes train at Elevate Gymnastics in Elk Grove.
To qualify for nationals, gymnasts need to be within the top seven of their age group.
Estonilo, who’s been practicing gymnastics since she was three, said she was happy to hear her name called.
“I was really surprised. I wasn’t expecting to make it but I got up there and they said I qualified,” Estonilo, who attends Laguna Creek High School, said on April 27 during a break from training at Elevate. “I’m nervous, excited, this is my first time going to nationals.”
Ngo, who bounced back from injury to qualify for the Western Championships in Iowa, which will be held May 7-9, said qualifying was a rewarding reminder of the work she’d put in to recover.
“I was really happy and also leading up to the season I was injured, so I felt like I worked really hard to get there,” said Ngo, who attends Katherine L. Albiani Middle School.
Preston Ngai will be competing for the third time at nationals and said the goal for him won’t necessarily be one focused on a medal.
“I just want to compete as I practice. I’m not striving to do anything amazing, I just want to do the same thing I do here,” Ngai said.
Jacobsen will be competing at nationals in Florida May 11-16.
“The moment I found out that I qualified, I was beyond excited, especially since this is going to be the first time we actually compete in quite some time due to COVID,” Jacobsen said. “To be able to compete this year, we didn’t know if we’d be able to go so, to actually qualify and go across the country and compete with the best in the nation, it’s pretty exciting.”
