November is the American Diabetes Association’s American Diabetes Month. The organization reports there are 133 million Americans living with prediabetes and diabetes.
One of them is Devin Green.
He’s perhaps one of the most courageous of them all. He’s a top-notch running back for Sheldon High School’s talented football team. Plus, he’s a scatback on defense, running all over the field, making hits and he’ll return punts.
And, through all of this, he’s had to manage a life with Type 1 diabetes.
“He (we) fight for his life and normalcy for him every day,” his mother, Deanna, says. “The saying ‘something like no one else can beat you other than you’ is spot on for him. Devin deals with late nights, pokes, high blood sugars, (emergency room) visits, (doctor) visits and hospitalizations as a way of life, since the young age of two.”
One wouldn’t know that with the difference he brings on the football field. One opposing coach this season remarked if Green was playing, his team would be in trouble having to deal with Green’s versatility.
“I don’t know what it is,” Green remarked, “I just really like being on the field. When I’m behind that shield, I’m not thinking about anything except, well, I am out there having fun.”
Football is his way of getting away from all he’s dealing with medically, he said.
“My whole life is a battle and football helps me with that,” Green said.
He was leading the Elk Grove area in rushing through the first six games of the season then an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Huskies’ game at Jesuit knocked him out of most of the rest of the season. Green did return in the opening round playoff win against Lincoln of Stockton last Friday and put up some good numbers – 18 carries, 108 yards, one touchdown, plus a halfback pass good for 18 yards and a touchdown.
He compares his game after New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara because of his versatility and explosiveness, but Green also plays some defense.
“Wherever the team needs me is where I’ll play,” he said.
Green is a junior but is catching the attention of schools such as Oregon State and Fresno State.
“You can’t worry about that stuff during the season,” he said. “It is free education but you can’t keep thinking about that. Ever since I was 8 years old and went to see my cousin play at Cal I’ve been wanting to play college football.”
Green’s biggest game this season is coming up Friday when he and his Huskies teammates travel to Folsom and take on the number one seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I playoffs.
“We just got to do our jobs,” he said.” When you’re taking on a team that is that physical and talented, everybody has to do their jobs. When 11 guys do their jobs, that’s a hard team to beat.”
Green’s coach Chris Nixon knows this very well. When his Elk Grove teams played the Bulldogs in the early 2010s, they were very competitive games.
“They are still talented, still very precise, execute well and their offensive line may be one of the best out there,” Nixon said. “But, Monterey Trail has taken them down in the past, so has Sacramento, so it can be done.”
These teams have met in the playoffs once before. In the 2016 Division I first round, Folsom beat Sheldon 41-14 en route to the championship game. Joe Cattolico was the Huskies’ coach that season.
Sheldon is in the second round for the fifth time in the last six seasons; it missed the playoffs entirely in 2019. The Huskies have never made the semifinals. Folsom, the defending D-I champion, is in the second round for the 13th year in a row. The Bulldogs program boasts a total of 10 Section championship banners.
Other Division I quarterfinal games on Friday:
* No. 5 Central Catholic (7-4) at No. 4 Monterey Trail (8-2): These teams have met in the playoffs once before; that was last year’s SJS D2 championship game, a 43-22 Central Catholic victory. The Raiders are in the second round for the 21st straight time and are looking for their fourth appearance in the semifinals in the last five years. The program has a Section-best 20 championships. Monterey Trail is in the second round for the third straight time. The Mustangs have made the Section championship game the last three years, losing all of them. They are 0-5 in SJS title games.
* No. 6 Elk Grove (8-3) at No. 3 Oak Ridge (8-2): These teams have met in the playoffs once before; in the 2015 D1 semifinals, Elk Grove beat Oak Ridge 30-18.The Thundering Herd is in the second round for the fourth straight year and looking to advance to the semifinals for the third straight time. They have six championships, the last one being the 2019 D2 title. Oak Ridge didn’t make the playoffs in 2021, and before that made the second round five straight seasons. The Trojans are currently on a three-game postseason winning streak, last winning a title in 2019 (D1).
* No. 7 Turlock (7-4) at No. 2 St. Mary’s (10-0): These teams have never met in the playoffs. Turlock is in the second round for the third time in the last four seasons. The Bulldogs have one semifinal appearance in school history, in D1 in 2002. St. Mary’s is in the second round for the eighth straight season and is looking for its second straight appearance in the semifinals. The Rams have three Section championship banners hanging in their gym, the last one was the 2016 D1 crown.
Division VI:
* No. 5 Bradshaw Christian (8-2) at No. 4 Marysville (7-3): These teams have never met in the playoffs. Bradshaw Christian is in the second round for the third straight season. The Pride last made it to the semifinals in the 2021 D6 tournament. They’ve won five Section titles, the last one coming in 2015 (D6). Marysville is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Indians last made the semifinals in 2008; that year, they won their only Section championship, in D6.
