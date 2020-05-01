Those looking for the chance to get out of the house and participate in some sort of sport are in luck.
In addition to re-opening their driving range on April 17, Emerald Lakes Golf Course re-opened its course today and, with safety measures in place, is giving golfers the chance to play locally once again.
Katie Hamilton, a PGA professional at Emerald Lakes, said that since the driving range re-opened, the average number of golfers has varied day-to-day, but that the numbers for today’s course re-opening had already topped 100 tee times as of April 29.
“This Friday, we have about 108 tee times lined up and growing so that could easily break to 150 even,” Hamilton said as a handful of golfers practiced their swing at the driving range.
The range is open daily 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
The community interest in being able to play golf amidst COVID-19 has been substantial, Hamilton said.
“We’ve been getting tons of golf course calls as to when we’re re-opening, information for our driving range hours, what are we doing during COVID-19 to keep everybody safe (both employees and customers) and so we’ve created a list of everything we’re doing,” Hamilton said.
Those measures include closing every other space at the driving range to ensure a six-foot gap between golfers, allowing just one guest into the golf shop at a time, keeping the seating areas, practice green and chipping area closed to avoid people gathering too closely, and sanitizing baskets and the credit card machine between each customer, according to an April 21 post on its Instagram account, emeraldlakesgc.
The golf course, which closed March 14 amidst shelter-in-place orders throughout the state, features its first tee time at 7:40 a.m. with the last tee time at 7 p.m. daily.
For those who want to get back to practicing their stroke or to play sports while distancing in an open-air setting, the enthusiasm is there.
“Everybody, for the most part, has been very excited, especially since the golf course being outside is one of the biggest forms of social distancing. The sport of golf, you’re averaging at least six feet away so that has been very easy,” Hamilton said. “Everyone’s been antsy to get going. This is normally the time of the year where golf starts to get busy, especially around Masters time and so, with the weather being what it is, it can only get busier.”
Emerald Lakes is located at 10651 E. Stockton Blvd. in Elk Grove.
