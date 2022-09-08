During the last week of July, Sacramento State hosted the USATF Junior National Olympic Track & Field Championships. Golden State Throwers (GST), a local throwing team coached by Mike Curry and centered just south of Elk Grove in Herald, dominated all throwing teams taking home 12 medals.
In the 17/18 women's division for the Hammer Throw, GST athletes took the top four places. Kaitlyn Peterson of Dixon won her second consecutive national title, with a throw of 166 ft. two inches. She was followed by Angela Schykerynec of Orland with a throw of 165 ft. eight inches. In third place was Sariyah Horne of Elk Grove (El Camino High School), with a throw of 160 ft. six inches. Finally, in fourth place was Haley Hernandez of Elk Grove (Pleasant Grove HS) with a throw of 154 ft. nine inches. This was the first time a throwing team has taken the top four spots in the Hammer Throw at a National Junior Olympics, making them All-Americans by finishing in the top eight and in front of a cheering home crowd.
In the 17/18 men's division for the Hammer Throw, Josiah Edwards of Elk Grove (Cosumnes Oaks HS) placed fourth with a throw of 171 ft. nine inches, making him an All-American.
In the 15/16 girls division in the Hammer Throw, Gracelyn Brown of Granite Bay placed sixth with a throw of 134 feet winning her second consecutive All-American award in the event.
In the 15/16 boys division for the Hammer Throw, GST athletes placed four in the top eight. In third place was Jacob Lozano of Wilton (Pleasant Grove HS), with a lifetime best of 157 ft. two inches. In fifth place was Luke Stuckey of Elk Grove (Pleasant Grove HS), with a lifetime best throw of 150 ft. six inches. In sixth place was Landon Beckman of Placerville (Folsom HS), with a throw of 140 ft. 11 inches. And in seventh place was Joseph Garcia of Elk Grove (Cosumnes Oaks HS), with a lifetime best throw of 139 ft. 7 inches. All these athletes earned All-American status.
In the 17/18 girls discus, Sariyah Horne finished second with a throw of 141 ft. one inch, winning her third All-American award at this event. Earlier this year, Horne place fourth in the California CIF State Championships with a throw of 152 ft., breaking the GST and El Camino High School records.
In the 15/16 boys Discus, Landon Beckman (Folsom HS), finished sixth with a lifetime best throw of 142 ft. six inches.
The four GST seniors are off to college with throwing scholarships. Kaitlyn Peterson (Dixon HS) will be attending Princeton, Josiah Edwards (Cosumnes Oaks HS) will be attending Concordia Nebraska, Sariyah Horne (El Camino HS) will be attending Northern Arizona University, and Haley Hernandez (Pleasant Grove HS) will be attending UC Davis.
With 12 total All-American medals in the 2022 National Junior Olympics, GST has topped its one-year national medal count in 2021 by double.
“We give all the glory to God and all the credit to athlete’s work ethic,” Curry said. “This is a great accomplishment for a team that worked hard all year long, post-pandemic, to reach such an accomplishment.”
