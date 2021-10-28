There's a fairly new statistic used in baseball, exit speed. That's how fast, in miles per hour, a baseball comes off a bat, particularly if it's a home run.
The volleyball spikes hit by Jahniya Jackson must rival those homers by Buster Posey in exit speed. The Cosumnes Oaks junior outside hitter also manages to add a resounding thud to every ball she smacks while flying high above the volleyball net.
Jackson led her Wolfpack teammates with 28 kills to go along with 20 digs, including several impressive spikes in the fifth and deciding game Thursday as Cosumnes Oaks, the second seed in Division I, defeated No. 7 Folsom 3-2 to advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section's semi-finals on Nov. 2.
The game scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9.
"We were staying calm (during the 5th game) and not dwelling too much on any mistakes," Jackson said of her team's play at the end. "We weren't worried, we knew first to 15."
Equally impressive was the net play of outside hitter Stella Watson, who likewise was impressive throughout, especially in the fifth game when Cosumnes Oaks overcame a 8-6 deficit and outscored Folsom 9-1 to wrap up the match. Watson finished with 18 kills.
"I called a time out (down 8-6) just to make certain our team would stay present, that they were following our game plan, being really disciplined with what ever skill they were attempting," Cosumnes Oaks head coach Lisa Fowkes said. "Finishing their skill, making sure they were in the right spots."
The hitters had setter Alison Ito to thank for putting them into position to make points. Ito had a whopping 50 assists. Defensively, libero Jayhlin Swain had 34 digs to lead Cosumnes Oaks.
"I really admired Folsom and the power they displayed over there," Fowkes said. "We practiced to prepare for that. We were lucky to have Jahniya so we could practice and be ready for them."
Now, the Wolfpack will prepare for a Nov. 2 semi-final showdown with Delta League foe, St. Francis, at home. In the other semi-final game No. 4 Pleasant Grove will travel to top-seed Oak Ridge. On Thursday, the Eagles defeated St. Mary's 25-20, 29-27, 25-19.
