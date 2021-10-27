Cosumnes Oaks Volleyball 2021

Cosumnes Oaks' girls volleyball team won its opener of the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division I playoffs Tuesday over Laguna Creek. They host Folsom Thursday night.

 Courtesy Photo

Sac-Joaquin Section Volleyball playoffs (from Tuesday, Oct. 26)

Division I

Cosumnes Oaks defeated Laguna Creek, 25-23, 25-11, 25-14

Folsom defeated Franklin, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12 (C.O. hosts Folsom Thursday at 7 p.m. in the 2nd Round).

Pleasant Grove defeated Downey, 25-20, 25014, 25-18. (Eagles host Woodcreek Thursday at 7 p.m. in the 2nd round)

Division V

Bradshaw Christian defeated Mariposa County, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18. (Pride will host Vacaville Christian Thursday at 7 p.m.)

email - egsports@herburger.net

Twitter @JohnHullEG