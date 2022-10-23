Girls H.S. Volleyball Standings
Final Regular Season
Delta League
League Overall
St. Francis 11-1 20-7
Pleasant Grove 10-2 20-11
Davis 7-5 15-7
Cosumnes Oaks 5-7 12-17
Franklin 5-7 13-12
Elk Grove 3-9 5-14
Sheldon 1-11 5-16
Greater Sacramento League
League Overall
West Campus 12-0 32-1
Cordova 8-4 11-13
Foothill 7-5 11-9
Johnson 6-6 7-8
Natomas 6-6 8-8
Valley 1-9 1-9
Florin 0-10 0-11
Metro Conference
League Overall
Laguna Creek 9-3 13-8
McClatchy 9-3 13-6
Grant 8-4 13-8
River City 7-5 8-12
Kennedy 5-7 9-10
Monterey Trail 4-8 5-13
Burbank 0-12 0-15
Sierra Valley Conference
League Overall
Liberty Ranch 10-0 23-7
Bradshaw Chris. 8-2 18-7
El Dorado 6-4 9-10
Union Mine 4-6 6-11
Rosemont 1-9 10-19
Galt 1-9 7-15
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs
Division I (games on 10/25)
#13 Laguna Creek vs. #4 Rocklin
#11 Franklin vs. #6 Folsom
#10 Enochs vs. #7 Pleasant Grove
Division II (games on 10/25)
#10 Cosumnes Oaks vs. #7 Vista del Lago
Division V (2nd round on 10/27)
#5 Bear River or #12 Rio Vista vs. #4 Bradshaw Christian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.