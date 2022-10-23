Laguna Creek volleyball

Laguna Creek, the co-Metro Conference champions, will open the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division I volleyball playoffs on the road Tuesday as the 13-seed and will play at No. 4 Rocklin.

 Photo by Paige Lampson

Girls H.S. Volleyball Standings

Final Regular Season

Delta League

                                  League              Overall

St. Francis                   11-1                   20-7

Pleasant Grove             10-2                   20-11

Davis                           7-5                      15-7

Cosumnes Oaks            5-7                      12-17

Franklin                        5-7                     13-12

Elk Grove                     3-9                      5-14

Sheldon                        1-11                   5-16

Greater Sacramento League

                                    League              Overall

West Campus              12-0                     32-1

Cordova                       8-4                      11-13

Foothill                        7-5                      11-9

Johnson                       6-6                      7-8

Natomas                      6-6                      8-8

Valley                          1-9                      1-9

Florin                           0-10                   0-11

Metro Conference

                                    League              Overall

Laguna Creek                9-3                      13-8

McClatchy                     9-3                      13-6

Grant                            8-4                      13-8

River City                      7-5                      8-12

Kennedy                       5-7                      9-10

Monterey Trail               4-8                      5-13

Burbank                       0-12                   0-15

Sierra Valley Conference

                                 League              Overall

Liberty Ranch             10-0                   23-7

Bradshaw Chris.          8-2                      18-7

El Dorado                    6-4                      9-10

Union Mine                  4-6                      6-11

Rosemont                    1-9                      10-19

Galt                            1-9                      7-15

Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs

Division I (games on 10/25)

#13 Laguna Creek vs. #4 Rocklin

#11 Franklin vs. #6 Folsom

#10 Enochs vs. #7 Pleasant Grove

Division II (games on 10/25)

#10 Cosumnes Oaks vs. #7 Vista del Lago

Division V (2nd round on 10/27)

#5 Bear River or #12 Rio Vista vs. #4 Bradshaw Christian

 

