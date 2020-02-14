The Sac-Joaquin Section North Regional Girls Wrestling Tournament will be held Feb. 14-15 at Natomas High School starting at 11 a.m. The top eight placers from each weight class will qualify for the Section Masters meet at Stockton Arena, which will take place Feb. 21-22.
