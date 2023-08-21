Almost 15 years ago when funding was cut back to California schools by the State Legislature, Elk Grove Unified School District was faced with the unenviable task of eliminating monies for a big part of their athletics. Freshman sports was eliminated and some sports were on the cutting block, including boys and girls golf.
But, up stepped former PGA Champions Tour professional Loren Roberts. When competing in an area tournament, a few local golfers who attended the event and were asking Roberts for an autograph told him what EGUSD was planning on doing to high school golf programs. Roberts was so moved he donated $75,000 to keep his sport alive in Elk Grove. Golf continued in the school district because of that donation.
Since that time the traditional start to the golf season for both genders is a 9-hole tournament in which all EGUSD teams participate, named in honor of Roberts.
Monday the girls teed off their season at WildHawk Golf Club.
