Rancho Murieta – There was about seven inches of rain the day prior, however, the grounds crew at Rancho Murieta Country Club had its North Course prepared for the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I Girls Golf Championship Monday. And, as predicted, it was a showdown between perennial champion Granite Bay and Delta League champion Pleasant Grove.

The two played some excellent golf, given the soft grounds, and the Grizzlies pulled out a 12-stroke win, 376-388, for its fourth consecutive Section championship. Granite Bay had four girls score in the 70’s while Pleasant Grove’s Alaythia Hinds and Petra Yee both carded 73’s. Hannah Camara and Molly Miller each scored an 80. Sophie Cook had an 82 and Ingrid Yee, a 92.

Meanwhile in Stockton where the Division II championship was contested, Laguna Creek coach Jon Ussery texted, “We had some new lakes.” The extreme rainfall, he added, caused competitors at the Reserve at Spanos Park to drop balls, without penalty, outside of the sand traps, still filled with water. There, Enochs nosed out Turlock for the D-2 championship.

Ussery brought four of his golfers who competed as low-scoring individuals in Stockton, Katie Mawson, Baylee Fong, Dylan Cooper and Kaiya Delacruz.

In the Division I tournament, Sheldon finished 11th led by Rylie Kosney who fired a 77.

The top six teams in D-1 – Granite Bay, Pleasant Grove, Lodi, Oak Ridge, Whitney and Rocklin -  along with nine low-scoring individuals will advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters which will be Monday, Oct. 25 at the Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton. Amongst those individuals competing at Masters are Kosney, Leia Dalisay of Franklin and Sam Kaur of Franklin.

Division I Team Scores:

Final Results:

  1. Granite Bay

Anika Varma 73

Hannah Harrison 74

Ellie Busnell 75

Tavia Burgess 80

Lauren Pierce 74

Taylor Peterson 82

Team: 376


  1. Pleasant Grove

Alaythia Hinds 73

Petra Yee 73

Hannah Camara 80

Ingrid Yee 92

Molly Miller 80

Sophie Cook 82

Team: 388


  1. Lodi

Amelia Garibaldi 71

ClaraGrace Plath 86

Viviana Rojas 92

Reese Koenig 88

Delaney Vasquez 93

Kerrie Nickel 105

Team: 430


  1. Oak Ridge

Iliana Rubio 76

Haley Wong 81

Alyssa Dominguez 101

Summer Dixon 83

Hannah Impey 114

Elizabeth Lin 118

Team: 455


  1. Whitney

Maddie Holmstrom 94

Tess Fernandez 86

Kiana Kim 81

Kaile McCallister 101

Alexa Topacio 105

Khalei Meeks 107

Team: 467


  1. Rocklin

Lexi Booras 76

Jessica Burdick 85

Kate Phelan 100

Allie Monaghan 109

Jordan Wagner 112

Hana Jang 103

Team: 473


  1. Folsom

Saanvi Kotti 83

Nishka Modi 90

Ashley Benedict 94

Ali Oxman 109

Emma Ames 107

Ashleyn Creig 119

Team: 483


  1. St. Mary’s

Hailey Widmer 81

Ellie Gianelli 84

Mackenzie Snider 96

Caroline Chavez 104

Kaitlyn Mudaliar 124

Maddy Dunn 121

Team: 488

  1. Del Oro

Cami Tennison 91

Delaney Smith 98

Sydney Shiles 97

Sydney Hoyt 102

Gina Musso 99

Ameila Bach 108

Team: 487

  1. St. Francis

Julia Geer 93

Olivia Lee 91

Justine Canio 105

Sophia Edwards 110

Natalie Zipser 114

Chelsea McMahon 115

Team: 513

  1. Sheldon

Rylie Kosney 77

Sushmeen Kaur 110

Van Nguyen 116

Adeline Saelee 120

An Van DQ

Navleen Kaur 124

Team: 54

Delta Individuals:

Sam Kaur 86

Jahzara Vang 111

Ella Tracy 111

Leia Dalisay 90

Alessandra Trask 111

Saera Ojha 111

TCAL Individuals:

Amulya Nakka 108

Zoe Bertsch DQ

Emerson Frerichs 103

Gianna Smith 104

Miya Hoang 104

Lauren Hoock 121

Division 2 Results

Team Scores:

Enochs 443

Turlock 446

Inderkum 460

Woodcreek 483

Kennedy 492

Bear Creek 524

Bella Vista 524

McClatchy 527

Individual Scores:
 
Katie Mawson (LC) 103
Dylan Cooper (LC) 90
Baylee Fong (LC) 119
Hannah Smith (MT) 111
Kaiya Delacruz (LC) 141 

John Hull came out of retirement in 2021 to return as the Citizen's Sports Editor. He started writing sports for the Citizen in Dec., 2007. Hull retired from teaching Mass Media/Journalism at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank H.S. in 2019.