Rancho Murieta – There was about seven inches of rain the day prior, however, the grounds crew at Rancho Murieta Country Club had its North Course prepared for the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I Girls Golf Championship Monday. And, as predicted, it was a showdown between perennial champion Granite Bay and Delta League champion Pleasant Grove.
The two played some excellent golf, given the soft grounds, and the Grizzlies pulled out a 12-stroke win, 376-388, for its fourth consecutive Section championship. Granite Bay had four girls score in the 70’s while Pleasant Grove’s Alaythia Hinds and Petra Yee both carded 73’s. Hannah Camara and Molly Miller each scored an 80. Sophie Cook had an 82 and Ingrid Yee, a 92.
Meanwhile in Stockton where the Division II championship was contested, Laguna Creek coach Jon Ussery texted, “We had some new lakes.” The extreme rainfall, he added, caused competitors at the Reserve at Spanos Park to drop balls, without penalty, outside of the sand traps, still filled with water. There, Enochs nosed out Turlock for the D-2 championship.
Ussery brought four of his golfers who competed as low-scoring individuals in Stockton, Katie Mawson, Baylee Fong, Dylan Cooper and Kaiya Delacruz.
In the Division I tournament, Sheldon finished 11th led by Rylie Kosney who fired a 77.
The top six teams in D-1 – Granite Bay, Pleasant Grove, Lodi, Oak Ridge, Whitney and Rocklin - along with nine low-scoring individuals will advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters which will be Monday, Oct. 25 at the Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton. Amongst those individuals competing at Masters are Kosney, Leia Dalisay of Franklin and Sam Kaur of Franklin.
Division I Team Scores:
Final Results:
Granite Bay
Anika Varma 73
Hannah Harrison 74
Ellie Busnell 75
Tavia Burgess 80
Lauren Pierce 74
Taylor Peterson 82
Team: 376
Pleasant Grove
Alaythia Hinds 73
Petra Yee 73
Hannah Camara 80
Ingrid Yee 92
Molly Miller 80
Sophie Cook 82
Team: 388
Lodi
Amelia Garibaldi 71
ClaraGrace Plath 86
Viviana Rojas 92
Reese Koenig 88
Delaney Vasquez 93
Kerrie Nickel 105
Team: 430
Oak Ridge
Iliana Rubio 76
Haley Wong 81
Alyssa Dominguez 101
Summer Dixon 83
Hannah Impey 114
Elizabeth Lin 118
Team: 455
Whitney
Maddie Holmstrom 94
Tess Fernandez 86
Kiana Kim 81
Kaile McCallister 101
Alexa Topacio 105
Khalei Meeks 107
Team: 467
Rocklin
Lexi Booras 76
Jessica Burdick 85
Kate Phelan 100
Allie Monaghan 109
Jordan Wagner 112
Hana Jang 103
Team: 473
Folsom
Saanvi Kotti 83
Nishka Modi 90
Ashley Benedict 94
Ali Oxman 109
Emma Ames 107
Ashleyn Creig 119
Team: 483
St. Mary’s
Hailey Widmer 81
Ellie Gianelli 84
Mackenzie Snider 96
Caroline Chavez 104
Kaitlyn Mudaliar 124
Maddy Dunn 121
Team: 488
Del Oro
Cami Tennison 91
Delaney Smith 98
Sydney Shiles 97
Sydney Hoyt 102
Gina Musso 99
Ameila Bach 108
Team: 487
St. Francis
Julia Geer 93
Olivia Lee 91
Justine Canio 105
Sophia Edwards 110
Natalie Zipser 114
Chelsea McMahon 115
Team: 513
Sheldon
Rylie Kosney 77
Sushmeen Kaur 110
Van Nguyen 116
Adeline Saelee 120
An Van DQ
Navleen Kaur 124
Team: 54
Delta Individuals:
Sam Kaur 86
Jahzara Vang 111
Ella Tracy 111
Leia Dalisay 90
Alessandra Trask 111
Saera Ojha 111
TCAL Individuals:
Amulya Nakka 108
Zoe Bertsch DQ
Emerson Frerichs 103
Gianna Smith 104
Miya Hoang 104Lauren Hoock 121
Division 2 Results
Team Scores:
Enochs 443
Turlock 446
Inderkum 460
Woodcreek 483
Kennedy 492
Bear Creek 524
Bella Vista 524
McClatchy 527
Dylan Cooper (LC) 90
Baylee Fong (LC) 119
Hannah Smith (MT) 111
Kaiya Delacruz (LC) 141
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.