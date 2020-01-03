Behind a 29-save shutout from Jon Gillies and a three-goal third period, the Stockton Heat closed out 2019 in style with a 4-0 win over San Jose Tuesday at Stockton Arena. The sixth win of the season over the Barracuda, Stockton got on top early as Glenn Gawdin took a lengthy feed from Rob Hamilton and found the back of the net to break a stalemate just shy of the halfway point of the opening frame. After a scoreless second that saw Stockton kill three penalties, a Buddy Robinson shorthanded goal just 31 seconds into the third opened the floodgates, the first of three tallies for the home side in a span of just 4:43 to seize complete control of the game at 4-0. The Heat finished the night a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill en route to Gillies’ shutout, the first for the Heat since January 17, 2018, also against San Jose. The Heat will return to action this weekend with a pair of divisional games against the Ontario Reign.
