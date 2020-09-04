UC Davis junior running back Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr. earned a spot on the 2020 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America second team, the outlet announced Wednesday morning.
The human development major from Merced, California, earned third-team All-America honors from the same organization in 2019. He led the Big Sky Conference in total rushing yards (1,249) and yards per game (104.1), while his 57 receptions tied his own school record for a running back. Additionally, Gilliam became the first player since 1950 to lead UC Davis on both rushing and receiving. He added HERO Sports Sophomore All-America honorable mention and second-team All-Big Sky honors as a sophomore.
Gilliam also ranks sixth in school history with 2,225 career rushing yards after just two seasons. He looks to become the third Aggie to surpass the 3,000-yard barrier, joining G.P. Muhammad (3,589) and Preston Jackson (3,325).
Gilliam is the fifth Aggie to earn some form of preseason plaudits for this upcoming season. Linebacker Nick Eaton, cornerback Devon King and defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers each made the preseason All-Big Sky rolls on July 24, while Daniel Whelan made the FCS Punter of the Year watch list on Aug. 26.
– Mark Honbo
