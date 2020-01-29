Glenn Gawdin struck for a pair of goals, including the game-tying strike with just 3.7 seconds left in regulation to help the Heat earn a point in the club’s final game before the All Star Break, a 4-3 overtime defeat against Ontario at Stockton Arena. The Heat were able to take a pair of one-goal leads, Gawdin lighting the lamp first for a 1-0 edge and Alan Quine finding the back of the net to put Stockton ahead 2-1 in the second frame, but Ontario was able to counter each time and eventually take a 3-2 lead with just 2:32 left in the contest. After Gawdin’s late marker pushed the game to overtime, Ontario captain Brett Sutter was able to light the lamp shorthanded for the winning goal. Artyom Zagidulin made 35 saves in the contest. Stockton returns to action next Saturday, Feb. 1 at home against the Bakersfield Condors.
