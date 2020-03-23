After a meeting with its 10 Section Commissioners, the California Interscholastic Federation announced on March 17 that they have not made a decision on the outcome of the spring high school sports season and that the group will meet again April 3 to discuss the topic again.
The meeting was the group’s annual scheduled spring meeting with the agenda including a discussion concerning the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 CIF spring sports season, said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti.
“While the time may come when we have to cancel post-season events, today is not that day. In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time and intends to reconvene with the 10 Section Commissioners on April 3 to revisit this issue,” Nocetti said in the March 17 media release. “Pending that time, Sections will continue to confer with their local leadership and the State CIF will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued from the above entities. The CIF will continue to work with our schools and school districts with the health and well-being of student-athletes and school communities as our priority.”
The originally scheduled April 3 CIF Federated Council Meeting has been postponed and will be rescheduled no earlier than May 8 and will be held via teleconference, Nocetti noted.
