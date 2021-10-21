Madison Neola was a part of an Elk Grove High School girls volleyball team that were runner-ups in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II playoffs in 2016.
“She was a tall girl who could play the role of middle blocker as well as anyone,” Irv Ladines, Neola’s high school coach, said. “When I met her she was perhaps 14-years-old, she was one of the taller girls in her age groups and was outstanding in her defense. At the time she was raw and worked hard to become a middle blocker. She was a great teammate and always encouraged everybody.”
Now some five years later Neola is facing the biggest challenge of her life, something much more challenging than a volleyball championship. She’s been diagnosed with a tumor on her brain stem that doctors tell her is inoperable. She moved to Arizona in the spring to stay with her sister and begin receiving treatments.
“She is now beginning an alternative type of treatment, something not covered by her medical plan,” Ladines said.
The fundraiser is to help Neola pay those expenses. It is being organized by Ladines’ wife, Shannon, herself a seven-time cancer survivor, along with Bernadette Descargar.
“We are gearing up for our Basketball Jamboree for Madison Neola,” Descargar wrote recently in an email to the Citizen. “We have had a great response from the local communities and have had businesses donate gym space, food and commemorative t-shirts for all of the players participating on (Oct. 23).”
Ryan Sypkens, a former Franklin High School and UC-Davis basketball player, now owner of Team Touch in Rancho Cordova is donating the use of his facility on Folsom Blvd. for eight youth basketball teams to have a jamboree.
“We have four local 12U basketball teams and four local 14U basketball teams excited to help raise money for Maddy Neola,” Descargar wrote. “These young boys/teenagers are understanding and seeing the positive impact that they can make in someone’s life and it is my hope that their efforts and genuine act of giving will be recognized and be the catalyst for more good acts.”
The Jamboree is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
“The admission is only $5 and all of that will go to Maddy,” Ladines said.
Participating teams and organizations include Team Touch, Elk Grove Chaos, Elk Grove Royals, NorCal Pharaohs and the Sac Legends.
