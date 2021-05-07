The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section announced its A. Dale Lacky Scholar-Athlete Award winners for outstanding athletic performance, community service and academic success during their four years of high school on May 4. The award, named after former Section and State CIF President, A. Dale Lacky, recognizes the top male and female student-athletes within the Section. Each league is able to send two winners, one male and one female, to be honored.
Samuel Frizzi of Elk Grove High School was among the winners; Frizzi played football and baseball for three years each.
Under normal circumstances, all schools are allowed to play one extra volleyball game and an extra boys and girls basketball game with 50 percent of the gate funding scholarships for these awards. However, since the foundation games weren’t allowed to be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no financial award given for 2020-21.
All of the winners are to be recognized at the annual CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Awards Ceremony via Zoom on May 11. The Section will be honoring its three male and three female model coach winners during the May 11 Zoom as well
In football, Frizzi won the HERD Award, was team offensive MVP and was named all-league once, the Section noted in its press release. In baseball, he was named the league pitcher of the year and all-league once. He’s a volunteer with the Junior Herd Buddies program and also the Champions League (partnering with kids with physical or developmental challenges). Samuel has a 4.05 GPA and is undecided on his college choice. He plans on majoring in sports management with the future goal of going into teaching or business.
