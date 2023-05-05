James Pale, a long-time area football coach and high school English teacher, remains in intensive care at UC-Davis Medical Center recovering from surgeries intended to stop bleeding in his stomach and intestines.
According to a Go Fund Me account (Link HERE) set up by family friends, Pale complained of extreme pain in his leg on April 9. Doctors discovered he had a blood clot and after further examination discovered a lower aorta tear which resulted in loss of blood flow into one of his kidneys, resulting in the loss of function of that kidney.
They go on to write Pale has undergone 12 surgeries in the last four weeks to control the bleeding.
Organizers of the GoFundMe page write, "all funds raised will help the family with everyday living expenses during this unforeseen long-term hospital stay, in addition to medical bills not covered by insurance and loss of income."
The goal of the campaign is to raise $50,000 for the Pale family.
Pale has been an assistant football coach to John Heffernan for almost 20 seasons, first at Luther Burbank High School and the past seven years at Elk Grove High School. He also serves as the Activities Director at Elk Grove.
His son, Simione, is an CIF All-State offensive lineman who is planning to play collegiately at Stanford University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.