CIF State Football Championships
Division 1AA (Saddleback Coll.)
Cathedral Catholic 33, Folsom 21
Division 2AA (Saddleback Coll.)
Mater Dei Catholic 34, Central Catholic 25
Boys Soccer
Granite Bay 3, Franklin 1
Orestimba 3, Bradshaw Chr. 3
Bear Creek 1, Elk Grove 0
Galt 4, Laguna Creek 0
Girls Basketball
Elk Grove 32, Casa Roble 29
Granite Bay 46, Cosumnes Oaks 45
Boys Basketball
Sheldon 89, Gridley 31
Franklin 54, Mission 50
Kennedy 51, Florin 48
Mark Macres Invitational
Lodi 61, Damonte Ranch 59
Pleasant Grove 85, Oak Ridge 74
Del Oro 58, Monterey Trail 52
Girls Soccer
Bradshaw Chr. 2, Golden Sierra 0
Monterey Trail 3, Casa Roble 0
AHL Hockey
Tucson 5, Stockton 4 (shootout)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.