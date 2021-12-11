CIF State Football Championships

Division 1AA (Saddleback Coll.)

Cathedral Catholic 33, Folsom 21

Division 2AA (Saddleback Coll.)

Mater Dei Catholic 34, Central Catholic 25

Boys Soccer

Granite Bay 3, Franklin 1

Orestimba 3, Bradshaw Chr. 3

Bear Creek 1, Elk Grove 0

Galt 4, Laguna Creek 0

Girls Basketball

Elk Grove 32, Casa Roble 29

Granite Bay 46, Cosumnes Oaks 45

Boys Basketball

Sheldon 89, Gridley 31

Franklin 54, Mission 50

Kennedy 51, Florin 48

Mark Macres Invitational

Lodi 61, Damonte Ranch 59

Pleasant Grove 85, Oak Ridge 74

Del Oro 58, Monterey Trail 52

Girls Soccer

Bradshaw Chr. 2, Golden Sierra 0

Monterey Trail 3, Casa Roble 0 

AHL Hockey

Tucson 5, Stockton 4 (shootout)

email - egsports@herburger.net

Twitter @JohnHullEG