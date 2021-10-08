(Editor's note: check back through the weekend as teams submit more statistics, photos and video clips)
High School Football
Delta League:
Elk Grove 59, Pleasant Grove 0
PG (3-4) 0 0 0 0 - 0
EG (4-2) 34 14 11 0 - 59
Notes: Zeke Burnett had five TD's in the first half alone as the Herd ran out to a 48-0 lead at intermission. He ended with 117 yards on just eight carries. Ethan Archuleta led the Herd with 134 yards on five carries and two TD's.
Sheldon 56, Davis 7
Davis (0-6) 7 0 0 0 -7
Sheldon (5-2) 21 21 14 0 -56
Notes: Junior quarterback Jesiah Machado was 10-of-11 passing for 198 yards and four touchdowns for the Huskies. Isiah Bickham and Edgar Montes each gained 65 yards rushing; Montes on just two carries and Bickham on five. Bickham had four receptions for 74 yards and two scores. Scott Nixon grabbed three passes and a TD.
Sierra Valley Conference:
Bradshaw Chr. 42, Liberty Ranch 6
Liberty Ranch (3-3) 6 0 0 0 - 6
Bradshaw Chr (7-0) 7 14 7 14 - 42
Notes: Anthony Tornatore had three TD's in the first half including an 80-yard sprint.
Metro Conference:
Monterey Trail 61, River City 0
Notes: The Mustangs are now 2-0 in the Metro Conference. Defense held River City to minus-77 yards total offense – Led by Tanaki Tonga, Fata Puloka, Davon Donaldson, Marcus Perkins and Brevin Amiga. Ali Collier had 16 rushes for 134 yards and four touchdowns. Vince Arcuri threw two TD passes to Hassan Miller.
Burbank 24, Laguna Creek 19
Notes: The Titans came back late with a go-ahead TD to top the Cardinals.
Women's Volleyball
Cosumnes River def. Sacramento City
16-25, 25-18, 29-31, 25-13, 15-9
Men's Soccer
Folsom Lake 2, Cosumnes River 1
Women's Soccer
Delta College 7, Cosumnes River 0
Baseball
National League Divisional Series:
Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1 (Brewers lead the best-of-five series, 1-0) Elk Grove's Rowdy Tellez gave the Brewers all the runs they needed with a two-run shot.
San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0 (Giants lead the best-of-five series, 1-0) Rocklin H.S. graduate Logan Webb led the way for the Giants by striking out ten batters.
