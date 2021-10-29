Prep Football:
Elk Grove 34, Cosumnes Oaks 7
Notes: Zeke Burnett gains 241 yards rushing, three TD's, including one for 78 yards for the Herd. QB Ethan Archuleta gained 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The teams played a scoreless first half. Despite the loss, the Wolfpack expects to make the Division II playoffs. Elk Grove is the defending champion in 2019 and finishes the regular year at 6-3.
Jesuit 48, Sheldon 18
Notes: Big statement made by the Marauders in wrapping up the Delta League championship. They led 41-8 at halftime, had 359 yards of total offense going into the locker room while holding the Huskies to 52 yards, including a minus-27 yards rushing and seven sacks.
Franklin 36, Davis 17
Notes: The Wildcats finish the season 2-7.
Monterey Trail 62, Laguna Creek 6
Notes: Another statement made tonight by the Mustangs who led 55-6 at halftime; Mustangs with 378 yards rushing, 485 yards total. School record is 503 yards rushing. Ali Collier 189 yards rushing, Daelin Ellis 122 yards rushing, Brevin Amiga 87 yards receiving ,Frank Arcuri 144 total yards. Monterey Trail has once again won the Metro Conference with a perfect 5-0 record, but in five non-conference games this season they went 0-5. Some prognosticators seem to think the Mustangs will qualify for the Div. 2 tournament, though the school is Div. 1 in enrollment.
Bradshaw Christian 36, Rosemont 12
Notes: Pride finishes the season 9-1, second place in the Sierra Valley Conference (Union Mine won the championship). Anthony Tornatore scored four touchdowns in the Bradshaw win. The Pride is likely to be either a one or a two-seed in the Division VI playoffs.
All playoff brackets will be announced at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
