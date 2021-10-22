Non-League

Cosumnes Oaks 28, Capital Christian 24

Cosumnes Oaks (5-4)    14  0  0  14  - 28

Capital Chr. (6-3)            0  14 3   7  - 24

Notes: Good win for Cosumnes Oaks, more for the fact they needed the victory to solidify a playoff spot in Division II. Next week, the Wolfpack wraps up the regular season at Elk Grove. 

Delta League

Sheldon 62, Pleasant Grove 6

Sheldon (7-2)       20  21  21  0  - 62

Pleasant Gr. (3-6)   0    0    0  6  - 6

Jesuit 41, Davis 15

Elk Grove 43, Franklin 0

Metro Conference

Laguna Creek 34, Kennedy 20

Monterey Trail 56, Burbank 0

Monterey Tr (4-5)    7  35  7  7  -56

Burbank (5-4)         0    0  0  0  -0

Notes: At 4-0 in the Metro, Monterey Trail can wrap up a conference championship once again next week in the regular season finale with Laguna Creek. Quarterback Frank Arcuri completed his only two passes he threw all night for touchdowns, one for 55 yards to Ali Collier and the other was a 44-yard TD pass to Fatefahi Puloka. Five different Mustangs ran for touchdowns.

Sierra Valley Conference

Union Mine 27, Bradshaw Christian 14

Union Mine (7-1)    7   0   7   13  - 27

Bradshaw Ch (8-1) 0   7   7   0    - 14

Notes: Two vaunted rushing attacks in the Sierra Valley Conference met and both leave the contest 3-1, atop the standings with one game left. The Pride fumbled the ball on the first play of the third quarter and the Diamondbacks scored six plays later. Bradshaw struggled to run the ball against a much larger Union Mine front, so it used a 40-yard Ethan Rickert to Jonathan Wiser pass to move the ball to the Diamondbacks' six-yard line late in the third quarter. Rickert scored two plays later on a quarterback sneak to tie the game at 14. The Diamondbacks scored twice in the last five-and-a-half minutes of the game to wrap it up.

Several college coaches, including Sacramento State's Kris Richardson, the former Folsom H.S. coach, were in attendance to watch Union Mine tackle Jaxon King. At 6-7, 300 pounds, the Diamondbacks ran most of plays behind him with much success.

Greater Sacramento Conference

Cordova 42, Florin 12

AHL Hockey

Stockton 6, San Diego 2

Notes: Jakob Pelletier (1g, 2a), Matthew Phillips (1g, 1a) and Luke Philip (1g, 1a)  all recorded their first respective multi-point efforts of the season for the Heat. 

