Non-League
Cosumnes Oaks 28, Capital Christian 24
Cosumnes Oaks (5-4) 14 0 0 14 - 28
Capital Chr. (6-3) 0 14 3 7 - 24
Notes: Good win for Cosumnes Oaks, more for the fact they needed the victory to solidify a playoff spot in Division II. Next week, the Wolfpack wraps up the regular season at Elk Grove.
Friday Night Fan Favorite: Cosumnes Oaks at Capital Christian https://t.co/M460TXxzTV— FOX40 News (@FOX40) October 23, 2021
Delta League
Sheldon 62, Pleasant Grove 6
Sheldon (7-2) 20 21 21 0 - 62
Pleasant Gr. (3-6) 0 0 0 6 - 6
Jesuit 41, Davis 15
Elk Grove 43, Franklin 0
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek 34, Kennedy 20
Monterey Trail 56, Burbank 0
Monterey Tr (4-5) 7 35 7 7 -56
Burbank (5-4) 0 0 0 0 -0
Notes: At 4-0 in the Metro, Monterey Trail can wrap up a conference championship once again next week in the regular season finale with Laguna Creek. Quarterback Frank Arcuri completed his only two passes he threw all night for touchdowns, one for 55 yards to Ali Collier and the other was a 44-yard TD pass to Fatefahi Puloka. Five different Mustangs ran for touchdowns. Defense held Burbank to minus-37 yards rushing led by Tanaki Tonga, Melikai Red, Fata Puloka, Davon Donaldson, Ronnie Brutus, Marcus Perkins
Fata Puloka takes the Arcuri pass 44 yards for the TD.Monterey Trail 35Burbank 02:20 Q2@SacBee_JoeD @JohnHullEG @tennessee987@KCRAdapper @JimCrandell @MontereyTrailHS— Vox Mustangs (@MustangsVox) October 23, 2021
Sierra Valley Conference
Union Mine 27, Bradshaw Christian 14
Union Mine (7-1) 7 0 7 13 - 27
Bradshaw Ch (8-1) 0 7 7 0 - 14
Notes: Two vaunted rushing attacks in the Sierra Valley Conference met and both leave the contest 3-1, atop the standings with one game left. The Pride fumbled the ball on the first play of the third quarter and the Diamondbacks scored six plays later. Bradshaw struggled to run the ball against a much larger Union Mine front, so it used a 40-yard Ethan Rickert to Jonathan Wiser pass to move the ball to the Diamondbacks' six-yard line late in the third quarter. Rickert scored two plays later on a quarterback sneak to tie the game at 14. The Diamondbacks scored twice in the last five-and-a-half minutes of the game to wrap it up.
Several college coaches, including Sacramento State's Kris Richardson, the former Folsom H.S. coach, were in attendance to watch Union Mine tackle Jaxon King. At 6-7, 300 pounds, the Diamondbacks ran most of plays behind him with much success.
Greater Sacramento Conference
Cordova 42, Florin 12
AHL Hockey
Stockton 6, San Diego 2
Notes: Jakob Pelletier (1g, 2a), Matthew Phillips (1g, 1a) and Luke Philip (1g, 1a) all recorded their first respective multi-point efforts of the season for the Heat.
RECAP | Behind multi-point efforts from Pelletier, Phillips, Philp and Ruzicka, Heat fly past Gulls, 6-2, Friday in San Diego.https://t.co/hKEMGXFLOo pic.twitter.com/JNBvWa4TYs— Stockton Heat (@AHLHeat) October 23, 2021
Women's Volleyball
Cosumnes River def. Folsom Lake
20-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 17-15
Women's Soccer
No. Arizona 3, Sacramento State 2 (2OT)
