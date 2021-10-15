High School Football
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek 16, McClatchy 13
Notes: Laguna Creek (4-4) squeaks out an important win on Senior night.
Monterey Trail 75, Kennedy 0
Notes: The Mustangs tie a school record with a 75 point outburst. Monterey Trail is now 3-0 in the Metro Conference, 3-5 overall, with two weeks to go.
Delta League
Davis 42, Pleasant Grove 19
Notes: The first win of the season for the Blue Devils (1-6) as the Eagles fall to 3-5.
Cosumnes Oaks 21, Franklin 6
Cosumnes Oaks (4-4) 7 7 0 7 - 21
Franklin (1-6) 6 0 0 0 - 6
Notes: The Wolfpack may have sealed a spot in the Division II playoffs with the win.
Sheldon 49, Vista del Lago 28
Sheldon (6-2) 13 8 21 7 - 49
Vista del Lago 0 7 7 14 - 28
Notes: Huskies move to 6-2 overall with the non-league win in Folsom. Devin Green had a 75-yard TD run and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score. Isaiah Bickham returned a punt 64 yards for a TD for Sheldon.
Sierra Valley Conference
Bradshaw Christian 26, Galt 20
Bradshaw Chr (8-0) 6 6 6 8 - 26
Galt (1-7) 7 6 7 0 - 20
Notes: Noah Darchuk scored on a four-yard run with 8:24 left to lead the Pride to its third win in the SVC, eighth overall this season. The Warriors didn't allow Bradshaw's vaunted rushing attack to break any long runs while Galt's Jeremy Freitas scampered 59 yards in the third quarter to give the Warriors the lead at 20-18.
Greater Sacramento Conference
West Park 49, Florin 6
West Park (4-4) 14 14 14 7 - 49
Florin (1-7) 0 0 0 6 - 6
Natomas 45, Valley 0
College Volleyball
Cosumnes River def. Santa Rosa
25-22, 20-25, 25-12. 25-21
AHL Hockey
Tucson 1, Stockton 0 (OT)
Notes: American Hockey League season opener for the Heat, who hadn't played in Stockton in almost two years because of the pandemic. Despite the loss, the Heat picks up a point because the game was decided in overtime with a goal by Vladislav Kolyachonok. The two clubs play again Saturday at 6 p.m.
