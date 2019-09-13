He’s playing for the Milwaukee Brewers but before he was called up on Sept. 1 to the majors, Elk Grove High School product David Freitas played for the Brewers’ Triple-A farm team, the San Antonio Missions and on Sept. 3 Missions announced that Freitas is the 2019 Pacific Coast League batting champion.
Freitas, a catcher, had a .381 batting average during his time in the minors, including as a member of the Tacoma Rainiers while with the Seattle Mariners organization.
He also had a .561 slugging percentage and is the first catcher to win the PCL batting title since 1962, according to a press release by the Missions on Sept. 3.
He is also the first member of the Missions to win the batting title since Chase Headley in 2007.
He had the highest batting average in a single season by a Missions player since 1925 and, while with the Mariners and the Brewers this year, has driven in two runs, an RBI and walked four times in eight at-bats.
Freitas also made the PCL Triple-A All-Star team and, in the All-Star Game, went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI. He was also named to the post-season All-Star team.
