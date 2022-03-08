Elk Grove played for a NorCal Boys Basketball Championship for the first time in school history Tuesday night. A Todd Reiswig-coached team in 1995 won a Division I Sac-Joaquin Section Championship, defeated Bishop O’Dowd, 35-34, in the first round of what was then a NorCal Regional Championship. The Herd then lost to Freemont in the NorCal semifinals in a game played at the Oakland Arena.
The 2022 version of the Thundering Herd, under former player and now head coach Dustin Monday, played a Division II NorCal Championship game at the Cartwright Gym against No. 2 seed Branson, from the city of Ross in Marin County. Much like games in the playoffs to this point, Elk Grove had to overcome some spotty shooting. They were nine-of-30 in the first half and trailed the Bulls, 25-20 at intermission.
The Herd got back in the game thanks to the strong play in the post by DaJon Lott, along with Ameere Britton’s aggressive moves to the buckets, plus several key defensive plays Britton, Lott and Jordan Hess. Britton’s pair of three pointers that came 30 seconds apart in the middle of the fourth quarter handed Elk Grove the lead for good, 48-45, with 3:27 remaining. But it was Britton’s three free throws a minute later to go with Karlos Zepeda’s six free throws over the next 90 seconds that sealed the Herd’s trip to Golden One. Elk Grove made 12-of-13 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Britton fouled out with 1:04 remaining and Monday knew the rest of his senior-dominated squad had to take over.
“I am just so proud of Karlos, Jordan, Money and all the seniors, it was no sweat,” Monday said. “At the end of the game when we absolutely needed it, they knocked it down.”
Lott was something the Bulls couldn’t counter under the basket. The 6-8 senior had 17 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
“This is crazy, bro,” he said with tears in his eyes after the game. “It’s all just hitting me right now.”
Zepeda’s three-point play in the third quarter brought Elk Grove to within three, 35-32, after the Herd got eight points behind earlier in the period. His three pointer with 1:55 to go in the quarter tied the game at 35 and the game was touch and go the rest of the way.
“When Ameere went out, we had to take it on ourselves for the team,” Zepeda said. “We worked so hard so long for this championship. We’ve all been playing together since third, fourth grade.”
On Saturday, Elk Grove plays for a Division II State Championship trophy against Foothill High School from Santa Ana. They were 31-3 this season. Tip-off at Golden One Center will be 4 p.m.
Elk Grove 60, Branson 54
Branson (28-6) 14 11 13 16 - 54
Elk Grove (27-6) 10 10 16 24 - 60
Scoring:
Elk Grove (19-50, 38%) Britton 25, Lott 17, Zepeda 12, Hess 3, King 1, Golonka 2
Branson (18-43, 42%) Butler 15, Carr 13, Gale 12, Arauz-Maz 9, Aguillen 3, Kilroy 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.