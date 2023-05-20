Franklin sprinter Ian Dossman grabbed first place in two events Saturday at the Sac-Joaquin Section's Masters Track and Field Championships at Davis High School. The Fullerton State commit blew by the competition in the 100 meters in a time of 10.47 seconds and in the 200 meters with a mark of 21.75.
Pleasant Grove hurdler Stephen Dahdouh came close to grabbing two gold medals, too. He won the 110 meter race, but was denied a second first-place when he was a half-second behind Cameron Williams of Merrill West in the 300 meter hurdles.
The top three finishers in each event will advance to next week's CIF State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis. Also, if any individual or relay team has a time or mark that meets a CIF-set minimum, called an "at-large standard," they will also make the State meet which gets underway on Friday, May 26. That time/mark is determined from the average of the ninth place finisher at the State Championships the past three years.
Here were the local track athletes who finished in the top three Saturday in Davis and, thus, will compete in the CIF State Meet:
Valentina Veal (Franklin) 1st in the triple jump - 35-02.50
Abigail Wagner (Pleasant Grove) 1st in the girls pole vault - 12-00.00
Stephen Dahdouh (Pleasant Grove) 1st in the boys 110m hurdles - 13.94
Ihe Okoh (Franklin) 1st in the girls 400 meters - 56.43
Ian Dossman (Franklin) 1st in the boys 100 meters - 10.47
Ian Dossman (Franklin) 1st in the boys 200 meters - 21.75
Lilly Escorcia (Elk Grove) 1st in the girls 800 meters - 2:16.50
Jacob Lozano (Pleasant Grove) 2nd in the discus - 138-03
Stephen Dahdouh (Pleasant Grove) 2nd in the boys 300m hurdles - 38.41
Laguna Creek Boys 4x400 meter relay (Caleb Kennedy, Malachi Bean-Seay, William McCoy, Halim Tholley) 2nd - 3:19.59
Laguna Creek Boys 4x100m relay (Justis Yarrell, Halim Tholley, Caleb Kennedy, Malachi Bean-Seay) 3rd - 41.94
Myles McFarland (Cosumnes Oaks) 3rd in the boys 110m hurdles - 14.12
Cosumnes Oaks Boys 4x400m relay (Mason Beloney, Elias Weathers, Jackson Traynham, Devin Jones) 3rd - 3:22.16
Theone Divinagracia (Franklin) 3rd in the girls 800 meters - 2:17.70
Laguna Creek Mixed 4x100m Unified (Alex Rosales, Jesiah Tate, Keith Johnson, Malachi Zhurko) 53.45
Times/Marks worth mentioning:
Favour Iyasere (Pleasant Grove) 5th in the high jump - 5'1"
Elizabeth Reynada (Monterey Trail) 7th in the shot put - 33-06.00
Malachi Bean-Seay (Laguna Creek) 4th in the boys 400 meters - 48.61
Amanda Javellana (Pleasant Grove) 6th in the girls discus - 105-10
