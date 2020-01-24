As Franklin prepared to host Elk Grove on Tuesday night in Delta League action, the Wildcats knew a win would do wonders for their chances of winning the league. As the midway stretch of league play approaches, Franklin sat atop the Delta League at 4-0 with the Thundering Herd just behind them at 3-1.
With a victory, Franklin would stretch their league lead over Elk Grove to two games and a game-and-a-half over Sheldon whom the Wildcats defeated earlier this month.
Usually, league opponents do not meet in the preseason schedule, but due to both playing in Elk Grove’s annual Cartwright Classic Tournament, the two cross-town rivals have already played once, a game that Franklin was able to come-from-behind and win 51-33.
Similar to the first matchup between the two teams, Tuesday’s matchup ended with a Franklin victory.
Behind a total team effort, the Wildcats were able to remain unbeaten in the Delta and win their fifth game-in-a-row 56-45 at home over Elk Grove.
“The game was really competitive and we got a little outside of ourselves but we settled in and played team basketball in the second half,” said Franklin head coach Jesse Formaker. “Credit to Elk Grove for playing physical and aggressive.”
Franklin is a deep team that rotates numerous players. Formaker has seven seniors on his team, many of which have played and started at the varsity level for two or three years. Of those seven seniors are the Franklin senior trio of Malia Clark and twin sisters Reba and Rena Sy.
The trio combined to score 47 of Franklin’s 56 points with Clark and Reba Sy each scoring 20.
“We have a fantastic group of seniors and this core group has been there for the whole time,” Formaker said.
“We have had to battle with injuries to key players this season and it is a credit to the girls for controlling the things they can control.”
Elk Grove were able to keep the game close in the first half primarily due to their ability to create second chance points by grabbing offensive rebounds.
Countless times during the first half, the Thundering Herd were able to create multiple chances for themselves and go in at halftime only down by one at 22-21.
“Franklin is a good rebounding team and we did well to show the desire to grab rebounds,” said Elk Grove head coach Trisha Campbell.
“For whatever reason we started watching and not being as physical as we were in the first half and we came up short.”
As Elk Grove were unable to grab offensive rebounds in the second half, Franklin started to slowly build a lead.
Near the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were able to catch fire from the outside and build a double digit lead.
“For us we are just trying to find the best shot possible and they had confidence and were willing to take the right shots when they presented themselves,” Formaker said.
The Wildcats made eight threes as a team, five of which came from Clark.
With the game slowly slipping away, Elk Grove implemented a full court press to create turnovers and get back into the game. With a few minutes left, the Thundering Herd was able to cut Franklin’s lead to eight, but were unable to get any closer than that.
“We had good intensity those last few minutes but we needed to match that intensity for the whole game and were unable to,” Campbell said.
Firmly atop the Delta, Franklin (17-4) will look to stay hot as they take on a Cosumnes Oaks team that is struggling to replicate the success of seasons past.
“We take things one game at a time and see what we can do from there,” Formaker said.
“Every game is different but there are great coaches, players and schemes and the team is doing a good job of playing together.”
The Thundering Herd (7-14) will look to shake off this loss to Franklin in a big matchup next week against Sheldon which could determine who is in second place in the Delta.
“Sheldon is a very physical team and we have to match that and defend the penetration,” Campbell said.
“It will be a good test to see how we can turn it around after tonight’s game.”
