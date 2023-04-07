Easter week was one which Delta League softball got underway, most local baseball teams played in tournaments and, except for early Friday, we didn’t have to deal with wet weather. Plus, there were warm 60-degree, sun shiny days.
The spring sports calendar kind of sprouted like the flowers in the pots and weeds along your fence. At the end of the day on Good Friday, Franklin softball was 13-0, still undefeated and sitting atop the Delta League standings at 4-0.
“They’ve never been 13-0 in school history and right now they have more wins than they did last year, and we still have 14 more games to go,” head coach Jon Gudel said. “I think they are just riding the wave. They really love the challenge.”
Despite the occasional rain drop and looming dark clouds posed to let loose another shower, the Wildcats kept their heads about themselves and ended the week with a 7-5 thriller, a win over rival Elk Grove (5-5, 2-2) in a game where the Thundering Herd had the tying run on second with two outs and thought they got cheated on a close play at first base.
Franklin scored three times in the first inning and four times in the second and had a 7-0 lead over the Herd. From there they just simply held on.
“We knew they weren’t going to quit,” Gudel said. “We knew they were going to fight back and give us a game. I am proud the way we closed It out. Credit to them for putting a scare into us.”
Micayla Arlotto was three-for-three with an RBI double. Emma Nelson had a pair of hits and drove in three runs while Ashley Fields drove in two with a second-inning double.
From there the Herd started scratching back with a run apiece in the third, fourth and sixth and two in the fifth. Jenna Porto was three-for-four with a double and two RBIs. Gabby Sotelo also went three-for-four. Elk Grove began hitting the ball very impressively off both Franklin starter Scarlet Riddle and Nelson, who came on in relief in the fifth inning.
“I thought my young ones really did good,” Elk Grove coach Amanda Buck said. “My sophomores and my juniors came through clutch, made some adjustments and found a way.”
Elk Grove mounted a potential game-tying rally in the top of the seventh with Loie Moore and Addy Buckley each hitting two-out singles which put runners on second and third. Sotelo, a lefthanded swatter, worked the count to two-and-two then stroked a sharp grounder just to the left of second, gloved neatly by Franklin shortstop Nailyn Marshall and in the same move rifled a throw to first to just beat the speedy Sotello, according the base umpire.
Upon the protest of Buck and her coaches, the two umpires conferenced a few seconds and upheld the out call ending the game.
Even though a photographer snapped a photo that showed Sotello beat Marshall’s throw – which was posted on Facebook that night by Buck – the game was still over and Franklin’s magical season is still, well, magical. Next week the Wildcats will have to face Pleasant Grove, which beat up on Sheldon, 17-2, on Wednesday and deal with a rapidly improving St. Francis team.
Brian Cherry, who has been on the coaching staff at PG going on 17 seasons, the last couple as its head coach also has a quality hitting and fielding team. They are now 12-2 overall after shutting out Cosumnes Oaks, 4-0, on Friday. Alexa Lewis and Madeline Lawson combined on a two-hitter. Shealynn Stinson went four-for-four to lead the Eagles.
What was amazing on Wednesday was how these same Eagles unloaded 17 runs on Sheldon. In a 20-hit attack Pleasant Grove had eight runs in the first and in the seventh inning, an outburst unlike anything they’ve ever done at Mary Jo Truesdale Field.
“I don’t know if that’s a record, but that’s the most we’ve put on them in the years I’ve been coming here,” Cherry said. “We’re young. We’re very talented top to bottom. We have a lot of bats and we have good pitching.”
Lawson helped her two-hit cause on the mound by going three-for -five at the plate as did Riley Bigley. Mindy Brian was three-for-four.
Sheldon did revive themselves a bit the next three days with two wins at the Livermore Stampede. The Huskies shutout Liberty, 4-0, on Thursday, dropped a 5-0 decision to Livermore on Friday and then came back late Friday with a 5-1 win over Dublin. Kwinci Brown recovered from the Pleasant Grove outslaught with a three-hitter over six innings, striking out four and walking one. Coco Harvel was three-for-four at the plate.
On Thursday, Monterey Trail softball went to 4-3 on the season with a 10-6 non-league win over Cosumnes Oaks. Marissa Montano was in the pitcher's circle for the Mustangs. She surrendered six runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out 12. Monterey Trail scattered 14 hits in the game. Aniyah Whipper, Marissa Montano, Hope Martin-Northup, and Alayah Duarte all collected multiple hits.
Baseball
Most of our local baseball teams spent the week in tournaments around the state. Franklin competed in the Scott Boras Tournament which annually pits 32 of the top high school teams from all across California. The Wildcats (14-4) defeated Stockdale from Bakersfield, 1-0 on Tuesday in the tournament opener. Nic Abraham tossed a three-hitter.
They followed that up with a 5-4 victory over Woodcreek, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Jaydn Ramos had a two-run walk-off single to squeeze out the win.
In the tournament semi-final the Wildcats fell to Bellarmine, 9-3, then in the third place game lost to St. Mary’s, 6-2.
This next week, Franklin hooks up with Elk Grove in a three-game set to determine first place in the Delta League. Going into this week, the Herd had a 9-0 record atop the standings with Franklin a game back at 8-1.
The Thundering Herd (13-4) traveled to San Diego to play in the annual Lion’s Club tournament. They lost three straight one-run games to Cathedral Catholic, Point Loma and St. Augustine. On Thursday, Elk Grove did pick up a 6-5 win.
Monterey Trail defeated Florin 10-0 in six innings on Thursday. David Romero pitched a complete game 3-hit shutout with nine strikeouts for the win. Christian Coronado had three hits and a pair of RBI including two doubles and threw out two base stealers from behind the plate. Vince Arcuri, Siaosi Hafoka, Mario Navarro each had two hits. The Mustangs travel to Grant on Tuesday to resume Metro Conference action.
Youth Football legislation
AB734, a bill proposed by Sacramento Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D), which would outlaw tackle football for any youth under the age of 12, may get a committee hearing soon in the State Assembly. McCarty’s legislation, if passed, would take effect January of 2026.
