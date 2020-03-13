The Franklin Wildcat softball team earned its second win of the preseason when it defeated Vacaville 9-7 on March 6.
Nailyn Marshall led Franklin by going 2 for 3 with four RBI and one run, Imani Black went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI and Kealani Nitta went 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI to help the Wildcats earn the win.
Black also pitched a complete game, going five innings in the tournament game and giving up two earned runs and five unearned runs as well as five hits and two walks and striking out five.
Franklin’s next game is scheduled for March 16 on the road against Oakdale and is the final game before the Wildcats start Delta League play against Cosumnes Oaks on March 18.
