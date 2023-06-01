The season, sadly for Wildcats fans, is over for Franklin baseball.
After winning the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I championship for the first time, Franklin’s magical ride this spring finally ended in Walnut Creek when the Wildcats took De LaSalle into extra innings before dropping a 6-5, 9-inning decision in the CIF Division I NorCal Regional semi-finals Thursday.
Franklin concluded the season with a 30-5 record, becoming just the second Elk Grove-area high school baseball team in recent memory to win 30 games. The 2013 Elk Grove squad with current pro baseball players Rowdy Tellez, Dom Nunez, Nick and Ty Madrigal, Dylan Carlson and Derek Hill also went 30-5. In 10 years we may be seeing a big chunk of this group of Wildcats also playing professionally.
Franklin almost pulled off a win on the road thanks to some heroics by pitchers Nic Abraham and Dylan Wood along with slugger Nolan Stevens. Abraham threw the first seven innings of the game, allowing seven hits, striking out six and walking two. But, three of the five runs he gave up were unearned. Uncharacteristically, Franklin committed four errors in the game.
An infield error and a passed ball put the Spartans on the board with two runs in the first inning.
Franklin got their first run in the third on Derek Pham’s two-RBI double to right field. Jason Harris followed with a sacrifice fly to score Dylan Minnatee to give the Wildcats a 3-2 advantage. But, De LaSalle grabbed back the lead with two runs in their half of that inning. Smith Chandler singled in Cal Randall with the tying run and then after a successful double steal, Chandler scored on Connor Harrison’s ground ball out.
In the top of the fourth, Jordy Lopez, who had the game-winning hit in Tuesday’s NorCal Regional win over Hollister, singled to center to score T Johnson, who had doubled. With it tied at four, the two clubs battled into the sixth inning. That’s when Harrison stroked an inside-the-park home run to centerfield and hand De LaSalle a 5-4 lead.
Then Stevens brought out his heroics with a home run to left field off Spartan starter R.J. Meyn in the Franklin 7th inning with one out.
The game went unceremoniously into extra innings. Abraham, still in the game to start the eighth inning, struck out Kai Smith to begin the inning, but strike three was a wild pitch that allowed Smith to get to first base. Harrison followed with a single and then an infield error loaded the bases for De LaSalle with no one out.
Coach Bryan Kilby went to the bullpen to sophomore reliever Dylan Wood. He then cooley went to work. He struck out Alec Blair, got Luke McGuinness to pop out to Pham and then ended the inning with a strikeout of Sean Stafford.
Franklin couldn’t push anything across the plate in the ninth inning. Then, Wood walked the first two batters in the De LaSalle ninth and gave up the game-winner on a single by Tanner Griffin.
The Spartans will now advance to the CIF NorCal Regional Championship game Saturday at Valley Christian in San Jose.
