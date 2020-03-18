Brynne Konkel joined Franklin colleague Jesse Formaker as being named a winter Coach of the Year after she was voted Delta League Coach of the Year for girls soccer.
Konkel coached the Wildcats to a 16-5-1 overall record and a third-place finish in the Delta League before taking the team the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section D Iplayoffs, where they lost 1-0 to Folsom. The Wildcats finished 7-4-1 in the Delta League.
Emily Davis, Parker Sikora and Anna Bowley of the Wildcats were among the 11 Elk Grove Unified School District athletes named to the Delta League All-League list.
Joining them are Abigayle Brown, Brandi LaValley and Anissa Williams of Pleasant Grove.
Eryn Tuffs and Miah Mullany of Cosumnes Oaks, Madison Noll and Chante Hair of Sheldon and Ariel Retta of Elk Grove also made All-League.
Davis’ Lily Bryne was named Most Valuable Player.
