It’s been 12 years since Elk Grove Unified School District has had a CIF State Wrestling champion. That was Elk Grove heavyweight Lefi Letuligasenoa. A couple others came close including Herd 190-pounder Scott Votino was placed second in 2013. Third-place finishers at State were Elk Grove’s Kalani Tonge in 2016 and 220-pounder Peter Ming in 2020.
This winter the best chance for some medal in Bakersfield, site of the CIF State Wrestling Championships, is Franklin High School 173-pounder Khristian Dove.
A year ago the CIF didn’t officially have any wrestling because of the pandemic, but there was a State Invitational Meet in Bakersfield and Dove placed fourth. This week the California Wrestler website ranks him the third-best grappler in the State at his weight.
Talking to Dove, he exudes the passion necessary for this brutal one-on-one sport.
Why is he such a highly rated wrestler?
“I think it’s because I put in the work,” Dove surmised. “I can’t go to sleep without wrestling.”
Unlike most teens his age who play Madden or Mario before they go to bed, Dove wrestles.
“I have a wrestling mat in my house,” he explained. “Before I go to bed I practice moving around, practicing my shot, doing some pull-ups before I go to bed. And then when I’m at practice I just go as hard as I can.”
He’s been grappling since 8th grade and has developed into the region’s top wrestler at 173.
“I can’t say exactly who inspired me to start wrestling,” Dove said. “I saw a flyer, picked it up and said, ‘Let’s try this.’ One of my favorite wrestlers who does inspire me is Jordan Burroughs. I model a lot of my style after him.”
Burroughs is an Olympic gold medalist who wrestled at the University of Nebraska.
Dove has already committed to wrestle collegiately at Cal State – Bakersfield, but before he heads out to college in the fall the goal is to stand atop the medal stand at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield as a California State Champion.
“I got to keep working hard, wrestle smart,” he said. “The loss I have this season, take that back at Masters, and get to State. Wrestle as I want to wrestle; be the aggressor, do my stuff, confuse them, just work harder than them.”
