As surprising as this sounds, it has been a while since the Franklin Wildcats have been in the Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs. Five years, to be exact, which seems like an eternity particularly because Mike Johnson always seemed to coach his guys into the post-season. But, Johnson’s been gone from the football ranks since 2017, and four seasons with Evan Boylan at the helm resulted in an overall record of 10-21.
Boylan resigned and the school went to a proven high school coach in Joseph McCray.
He spent five seasons at Sacramento Charter High School, the last three as head coach, then was assistant head coach the past two years at Natomas. Already he’s seeing some positives at Franklin.
“The team has bought into what we are coaching and preaching here at Franklin,” McCray said. “We are looking to change the culture and in order to do that they know they need to be the change.”
He’s met with Johnson, who still teaches at the school, and has compared note.
“I’ve met with Johnson since I’ve been on campus and our philosophies are very similar,” McCray said. “We both know we have a ton of guys who are going to be small. We aren’t going to be as big as some of the teams that we are going to play.”
His enthusiasm has also attracted a legendary name in local football to join him, Dave Hoskins. The veteran coach formerly at Valley, Elk Grove, Sacramento City College, and more recently, Sheldon, has brought some priceless football knowledge into the Franklin locker room.
“His football knowledge is unprecedented and having that around is invaluable,” McCray said.
Team Strengths:
There are some talented football players that will help McCray and his staff in year one. Cincere Thomas is a wide receiver and safety to watch, along with TQ Wallace and Brady Clemens.
But, overall McCray says the guys showed some positives during summer workouts to indicate the Wildcats will be able to turn a 2-7 season from 2021 around.
“They eagerly accept challenges and work to lift each other up in order to obtain success,” McCray said. “We are a young team so our mindset will go on a long way, the older guys are teaching the other and everyone holds each other accountable. The players are truly looking to bring a strong football culture back to Franklin High.”
Team Unknowns:
It goes without saying that the true ability of any football team isn’t revealed until they can put on the pads and start hitting. McCray hasn’t seen that yet at Franklin.
“Working together with the pads on, only time will tell how they respond to adversity not only with the pads on but with the pads on as a group,” he said.
2022 schedule:
The Wildcats open with a toughie in Woodcreek, then there are Laguna Creek, Tracy and Lodi; all winnable games, if Franklin can get things rolling at the beginning of the season.
“I believe we have a sound schedule which test where we are before embarking on a tough Delta League schedule,” McCray said. “We will see a multitude of offenses and defenses that we hope will prepare and expose us before entering into the Delta.”
Notes:
The Wildcats will play a spread offense, not much different than the one Johnson implemented during his reign at Franklin. And, there’s no reason not to believe the Wildcats will put up some points on the scoreboard.
Franklin could surprise some people this year if things fall right into place.
“We believe we have the players and coaches to compete on a nightly basis,” McCray said. “I believe this team will play with a chip on their shoulder and lay the foundation for future success in football here at Franklin High.”
2022 Schedule:
8/19 at Woodcreek
8/26 vs. Laguna Creek
9/2 at Tracy
9/9 vs. Lodi
9/16 at Davis*
9/23 vs. Sheldon*
9/30 vs. Pleasant Grove*
10/8 at Jesuit (1 p.m.)*
10/14 BYE
10/21 vs. Cosumnes Oaks*
10/28 at Elk Grove*
*=Delta League game
