Baseball
Delta League
Franklin 9, Cosumnes Oaks 2
Notes: The Wildcats moved to 13-3 on the season and 8-2 in the Delta League, tied with Jesuit, atop the Delta League. Nic Abraham drive in five runs on three hits to power Franklin. Nolan Stevens pitched five innings allowing no runs, no hits and struck out 12 while walking one. Game two of the series is Thursday at Cosumnes Oaks.
Davis 2, Pleasant Grove 1
Notes: Davis' Joby Antony drove in the eventual winning run with a ground ball fielders' choice in the sixth inning. Zachary Von Miller led PG with a 2-for-3 day at the plate.
Jesuit 14, Sheldon 4
College
Cosumnes River 6, Diablo Valley 2
Notes: Carter Harris (Elk Grove H.S.) and Judah Morris each drove in a pair of runs as the Hawks won the opener of the three-game series this week with Diablo Valley. TJ Czyz pitched eight innings to pick up his sixth win of the season. He allowed four hits and struck out seven.
Softball
Delta League
Elk Grove 10, Davis 0
Notes: Herd pitchers Aissa Silva and Madison Carda combined on a no-hitter Tuesday afternoon. Adrianna Delany went 4-for-4 with three singles and a double. The Herd is now 12-0 and Thursday will take on Sheldon for first place in the Delta League.
Pleasant Grove 4, Franklin 1
St. Francis 12, Cosumnes Oaks 2
Metro Conference
McClatchy 6, Laguna Creek 3
Non-league
Monterey Trail vs. Cordova
College
Cosumnes River 10, Modesto 2
Notes: Hawks had 13 hits, scoring five of its runs in the fifth inning. Nicole Savaria and Gabriella Lipsky both drove in three runs in a game halted after six innings. Ashlee Toy picked up her 15th win of the year while scattering six hits.
Boys Volleyball
Metro Conference
Monterey Trail vs. Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Laguna Creek vs. River City, 6 p.m.
