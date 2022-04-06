It was amazing to watch Franklin High School’s baseball team last week sweep Elk Grove’s vaunted club and move atop the Delta League standings alongside of Jesuit. Coach Bryan Kilby has a team with underclassmen who have in their first 15 games of the season deliver in all areas of the game.
“We got a great group,” he said. “Only 15 guys, two seniors. They are working hard, they buy in. Good team chemistry. We’ve got a bunch of grinders.”
His starting rotation of junior Nolan Stevens (see sidebar story), and sophomores Jordy Lopez and Nic Abraham handcuffed the Herd batters last week and going into the Easter week tournament in Fresno this week will probably set up the Wildcats to win virtually any game the rest of this season. But, other guys such as juniors Zach McCargar and Dom Giusti have had solid outings out of the bullpen this year, too. So, Kilby can be pretty confident that his pitching staff will keep them in all games.
Offensively, things start at the top of the order with second baseman Hasani Johnson who through the first 15 games has nine stolen bases along with a .372 average, 19 runs, three doubles and two triples.
“He’s a player,” Kilby said. “When he gets on great things happen for us. You can go down the order. This is a really great group of kids.”
This is Kilby’s 11th season as head coach and potentially his best team. His 2012 squad with Tyler Blake, Josh Pigg, Kyle Von Ruden and Hank LoForte won the North Division Championship but lost to St. Mary’s in the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section Championship. Franklin hasn’t got that close to the Section finals since.
With series against Jesuit and Elk Grove now out of the way this spring, there is no reason Franklin can’t win out and be either a one- or two-seed in Division I once the playoffs roll around in about five weeks.
MLB Opening Day
Major League Baseball throws out the first pitch this weekend. And once again, the City of Elk Grove will be well represented. Checking into the depth charts of each club, here is where our locals will be playing in 2022:
Dylan Carlson (Elk Grove H.S.) St. Louis Cardinals
Starter in rightfield; back-up centerfield
Dylan Carlson 25 home runs— RedBirds_618 (@MBBluedevil) April 6, 2022
J.D. Davis (Elk Grove H.S.) New York Mets
Back-up third baseman; right-handed designated hitter
Nick Madrigal (Elk Grove H.S.) Chicago Cubs
Starter at second base
MVP: Nick Madrigal pic.twitter.com/L5ko9mEDjX— Dave Beyer (@VerbanEmil) April 6, 2022
Dom Nunez (Elk Grove H.S.) Colorado Rockies
Back-up at catcher
Rowdy Tellez (Elk Grove H.S.) Milwaukee Brewers
Starter at first base
Derek Hill (Elk Grove H.S.) Detroit Tigers
Starter in centerfield
Could be sooner. Derek Hill is elite defensively and hit .259 last year as a righty— Nick Thornton (@Nickthornton35) April 5, 2022
Matt Manning (Sheldon H.S.) Detroit Tigers
Starting rotation, likely fourth or fifth pitcher
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera and Akil Baddoo homer, Matt Manning solid in 5-3 winhttps://t.co/SxWn7XgXN7https://t.co/SxWn7XgXN7— VCP Bullpen (@VCPBullpen) April 6, 2022
These guys are not on 40-man rosters but playing this season in the minors:
David Freitas (Elk Grove H.S.) New York Yankees
Triple-A catcher (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders)
Ty Madrigal (Elk Grove H.S.) Chicago White Sox
High-A pitcher (Winston-Salem Dash)
We’ll keep you updated throughout the season on the progress for all these guys.
Larson finishes fifth in Richmond
NASCAR’s Cup Series raced in Richmond, Vir., Sunday in the Toyota Owners 400. Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson bounced back from three weeks of really bad luck to finish fifth, the third time he’s been in the top five this season. The previous week at Circuit of the Americas he finished 29th. The two races prior to that Larson was involved in wrecks while competing near the front of the pack and they sent his car to the garages and could not finish.
@KyleLarsonRacin at Bristol Dirt— Dalton Wike (@WikeDalton) April 5, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.